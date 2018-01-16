Bellarmine remains in top 10 in both polls after first loss of season

Knights remain in top 10 in latest national polls
1/16/2018 | Men's Basketball
LOUISVILLE, Ky.--After dropping its first game of the season on Saturday, Bellarmine slipped in both the NABC (National Association of Basketball Coaches) and the D2SIDA (Division II Sports Information Directors of America) national polls this week, coming in at No. 6 and No. 7 respectively. Last week the Knights sat atop the D2SIDA rankings and were second in the NABC poll.
Several other top-ranked teams suffered defeats last week with Queens (N.C.) also dropping its first game. Like Bellarmine, the Royals had been No. 1 in one poll and No. 2 in the other. All told, half of the teams in last week's D2SIDA top 10 suffered losses with West Chester, UT-Permian Basin, and Barry joining Bellarmine and Queens as upset victims.
West Liberty took over the top spot in both national polls as the Hilltoppers ran their season record to 15-0 to remain one of just two teams in Division II that are still undefeated. Morehouse (No. 14/15) is the other unbeaten squad with a season record of 14-0. Defending national champion Northwest Missouri State is second in both rankings while Lincoln Memorial, which knocked off Queens, was the consensus No. 3 team.
Other Midwest Region teams in the rankings include Ferris State (No. 5/No.4), Findlay (No. 15/No. 14), Lake Superior State (No. 23-D2SIDA), and William Jewell (No. 25-NABC).
Bellarmine returns to action on Thursday night when it hosts Drury in an 8 p.m. contest.
|
NABC/Division II Rankings
|
Record
|
Points
|
Last
|
1.
|
West Liberty, W.Va. (15)
|
15-0
|
399
|
3
|
2.
|
Northwest Missouri State (1)
|
14-1
|
381
|
4
|
3.
|
Lincoln Memorial, Tenn.
|
15-1
|
370
|
5
|
4.
|
Queens, N.C.
|
16-1
|
339
|
1
|
5.
|
Ferris State, Mich.
|
18-1
|
330
|
7
|
6.
|
Bellarmine, Ky.
|
14-1
|
321
|
2
|
7.
|
West Texas A&M
|
16-1
|
311
|
8
|
8.
|
Northern State, S.D.
|
18-1
|
290
|
9
|
9.
|
Western Oregon
|
15-1
|
275
|
10
|
10.
|
Texas A&M-Commerce
|
14-1
|
239
|
12
|
11.
|
UT-Permian Basin, Texas
|
14-2
|
229
|
6
|
12.
|
Virginia State
|
15-1
|
226
|
13
|
13.
|
West Florida
|
15-1
|
215
|
15
|
14.
|
Morehouse, Ga.
|
14-0
|
180
|
20
|
15.
|
Findlay, Ohio
|
17-2
|
166
|
16
|
16.
|
Wheeling Jesuit, W.Va.
|
13-2
|
142
|
19
|
17.
|
Dallas Baptist, Texas
|
14-2
|
129
|
23
|
18.
|
West Chester, Pa.
|
14-1
|
119
|
17
|
19.
|
Barry, Fla.
|
11-3
|
103
|
11
|
20.
|
Claflin, S.C.
|
17-1
|
81
|
NR
|
21.
|
Valdosta State, Ga.
|
14-2
|
66
|
NR
|
22.
|
Christian Brothers, Tenn.
|
13-3
|
49
|
18
|
23.
|
Arkansas-Fort Smith
|
14-3
|
39
|
14
|
24.
|
Southern Nazarene, Okla.
|
12-1
|
37
|
NR
|
25.
|
William Jewell, Mo.
|
14-2
|
31
|
NR
|
Others receiving votes: Carson-Newman (Tenn.) 24, Minot State (N.D.) 18, Fort Lewis (Colo.) 17, Western Washington 13, California Baptist 12, Kutztown (Pa.) 11, Cal Poly Pomona 10, Colorado School of Mines 10, Chaminade (Hawai'i) 7, Central Missouri 5, Bridgeport (Conn.) 3, Cal State San Marcos 3.
|
D2SIDA Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll (Jan. 16, 2018)
|
Rank
|
School (1st place votes)
|
W-L
|
Pts
|
LW
|
1
|
West Liberty (12)
|
15-0
|
392
|
3
|
2
|
Northwest Missouri State (3)
|
14-1
|
384
|
4
|
3
|
Lincoln Memorial (1)
|
15-1
|
369
|
5
|
4
|
Ferris State
|
18-1
|
343
|
6
|
5
|
Queens (N.C.)
|
16-1
|
326
|
2
|
6
|
Northern State (S.D.)
|
18-1
|
310
|
8
|
7
|
Bellarmine
|
14-1
|
305
|
1
|
8
|
West Texas A&M
|
16-1
|
286
|
12
|
9
|
Western Oregon
|
15-1
|
278
|
11
|
10
|
West Florida
|
15-1
|
255
|
14
|
11
|
Virginia State
|
15-1
|
231
|
16
|
12
|
Texas A&M-Commerce
|
14-1
|
198
|
17
|
13
|
West Chester
|
14-1
|
194
|
9
|
14
|
Findlay
|
17-2
|
188
|
15
|
15
|
Morehouse
|
14-0
|
180
|
18
|
16
|
UT-Permian Basin
|
14-2
|
167
|
7
|
17
|
Southern Nazarene
|
12-1
|
118
|
21
|
18
|
Carson-Newman
|
15-2
|
116
|
20
|
19
|
Valdosta State
|
14-2
|
105
|
T25
|
20
|
Bridgeport
|
14-4
|
78
|
22
|
T21
|
Western Washington
|
13-3
|
59
|
RV
|
T21
|
Wheeling Jesuit
|
13-2
|
59
|
RV
|
23
|
Lake Superior State
|
14-3
|
58
|
T23
|
24
|
Barry
|
11-3
|
49
|
10
|
25
|
Dallas Baptist
|
14-2
|
48
|
RV
|
Others Receiving Votes: Central Missouri 27, California Baptist 24, St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) 19, Ashland 10, UNC Pembroke 9, Westminster 6, Arkansas-Fort Smith 6, Minot State 4, Cal Poly Pomona 2.
Official release from Bellarmine sports information
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.