Bellarmine remains in top 10 in both polls after first loss of season

Knights remain in top 10 in latest national polls

1/16/2018 | Men's Basketball

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--After dropping its first game of the season on Saturday, Bellarmine slipped in both the NABC (National Association of Basketball Coaches) and the D2SIDA (Division II Sports Information Directors of America) national polls this week, coming in at No. 6 and No. 7 respectively. Last week the Knights sat atop the D2SIDA rankings and were second in the NABC poll.

Several other top-ranked teams suffered defeats last week with Queens (N.C.) also dropping its first game. Like Bellarmine, the Royals had been No. 1 in one poll and No. 2 in the other. All told, half of the teams in last week's D2SIDA top 10 suffered losses with West Chester, UT-Permian Basin, and Barry joining Bellarmine and Queens as upset victims.

West Liberty took over the top spot in both national polls as the Hilltoppers ran their season record to 15-0 to remain one of just two teams in Division II that are still undefeated. Morehouse (No. 14/15) is the other unbeaten squad with a season record of 14-0. Defending national champion Northwest Missouri State is second in both rankings while Lincoln Memorial, which knocked off Queens, was the consensus No. 3 team.

Other Midwest Region teams in the rankings include Ferris State (No. 5/No.4), Findlay (No. 15/No. 14), Lake Superior State (No. 23-D2SIDA), and William Jewell (No. 25-NABC).

Bellarmine returns to action on Thursday night when it hosts Drury in an 8 p.m. contest.

NABC/Division II Rankings
(Jan. 16, 2018 - Poll #8)

Record

Points

Last

1.

West Liberty, W.Va. (15)

15-0

399

3

2.

Northwest Missouri State (1)

14-1

381

4

3.

Lincoln Memorial, Tenn.

15-1

370

5

4.

Queens, N.C.

16-1

339

1

5.

Ferris State, Mich.

18-1

330

7

6.

Bellarmine, Ky.

14-1

321

2

7.

West Texas A&M

16-1

311

8

8.

Northern State, S.D.

18-1

290

9

9.

Western Oregon

15-1

275

10

10.

Texas A&M-Commerce

14-1

239

12

11.

UT-Permian Basin, Texas

14-2

229

6

12.

Virginia State

15-1

226

13

13.

West Florida

15-1

215

15

14.

Morehouse, Ga.

14-0

180

20

15.

Findlay, Ohio

17-2

166

16

16.

Wheeling Jesuit, W.Va.

13-2

142

19

17.

Dallas Baptist, Texas

14-2

129

23

18.

West Chester, Pa.

14-1

119

17

19.

Barry, Fla.

11-3

103

11

20.

Claflin, S.C.

17-1

81

NR

21.

Valdosta State, Ga.

14-2

66

NR

22.

Christian Brothers, Tenn.

13-3

49

18

23.

Arkansas-Fort Smith

14-3

39

14

24.

Southern Nazarene, Okla.

12-1

37

NR

25.

William Jewell, Mo.

14-2

31

NR

Others receiving votes: Carson-Newman (Tenn.) 24, Minot State (N.D.) 18, Fort Lewis (Colo.) 17, Western Washington 13, California Baptist 12, Kutztown (Pa.) 11, Cal Poly Pomona 10, Colorado School of Mines 10, Chaminade (Hawai'i) 7, Central Missouri 5, Bridgeport (Conn.) 3, Cal State San Marcos 3.

Dropped out: Fort Lewis (21), Colorado School of Mines (22), California Baptist (24), Cal Poly Pomona (25).

Records are through games of Jan.14, 2018.

D2SIDA Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll (Jan. 16, 2018)

Rank

School (1st place votes)

W-L

Pts

LW

1

West Liberty (12)

15-0

392

3

2

Northwest Missouri State (3)

14-1

384

4

3

Lincoln Memorial (1)

15-1

369

5

4

Ferris State

18-1

343

6

5

Queens (N.C.)

16-1

326

2

6

Northern State (S.D.)

18-1

310

8

7

Bellarmine

14-1

305

1

8

West Texas A&M

16-1

286

12

9

Western Oregon

15-1

278

11

10

West Florida

15-1

255

14

11

Virginia State

15-1

231

16

12

Texas A&M-Commerce

14-1

198

17

13

West Chester

14-1

194

9

14

Findlay

17-2

188

15

15

Morehouse

14-0

180

18

16

UT-Permian Basin

14-2

167

7

17

Southern Nazarene

12-1

118

21

18

Carson-Newman

15-2

116

20

19

Valdosta State

14-2

105

T25

20

Bridgeport

14-4

78

22

T21

Western Washington

13-3

59

RV

T21

Wheeling Jesuit

13-2

59

RV

23

Lake Superior State

14-3

58

T23

24

Barry

11-3

49

10

25

Dallas Baptist

14-2

48

RV

Others Receiving Votes: Central Missouri 27, California Baptist 24, St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) 19, Ashland 10, UNC Pembroke 9, Westminster 6, Arkansas-Fort Smith 6, Minot State 4, Cal Poly Pomona 2.

Official release from Bellarmine sports information 

