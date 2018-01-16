Bellarmine remains in top 10 in both polls after first loss of season

Knights remain in top 10 in latest national polls

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--After dropping its first game of the season on Saturday, Bellarmine slipped in both the NABC (National Association of Basketball Coaches) and the D2SIDA (Division II Sports Information Directors of America) national polls this week, coming in at No. 6 and No. 7 respectively. Last week the Knights sat atop the D2SIDA rankings and were second in the NABC poll.



Several other top-ranked teams suffered defeats last week with Queens (N.C.) also dropping its first game. Like Bellarmine, the Royals had been No. 1 in one poll and No. 2 in the other. All told, half of the teams in last week's D2SIDA top 10 suffered losses with West Chester, UT-Permian Basin, and Barry joining Bellarmine and Queens as upset victims.



West Liberty took over the top spot in both national polls as the Hilltoppers ran their season record to 15-0 to remain one of just two teams in Division II that are still undefeated. Morehouse (No. 14/15) is the other unbeaten squad with a season record of 14-0. Defending national champion Northwest Missouri State is second in both rankings while Lincoln Memorial, which knocked off Queens, was the consensus No. 3 team.



Other Midwest Region teams in the rankings include Ferris State (No. 5/No.4), Findlay (No. 15/No. 14), Lake Superior State (No. 23-D2SIDA), and William Jewell (No. 25-NABC).



Bellarmine returns to action on Thursday night when it hosts Drury in an 8 p.m. contest.

NABC/Division II Rankings

(Jan. 16, 2018 - Poll #8) Record Points Last 1. West Liberty, W.Va. (15) 15-0 399 3 2. Northwest Missouri State (1) 14-1 381 4 3. Lincoln Memorial, Tenn. 15-1 370 5 4. Queens, N.C. 16-1 339 1 5. Ferris State, Mich. 18-1 330 7 6. Bellarmine, Ky. 14-1 321 2 7. West Texas A&M 16-1 311 8 8. Northern State, S.D. 18-1 290 9 9. Western Oregon 15-1 275 10 10. Texas A&M-Commerce 14-1 239 12 11. UT-Permian Basin, Texas 14-2 229 6 12. Virginia State 15-1 226 13 13. West Florida 15-1 215 15 14. Morehouse, Ga. 14-0 180 20 15. Findlay, Ohio 17-2 166 16 16. Wheeling Jesuit, W.Va. 13-2 142 19 17. Dallas Baptist, Texas 14-2 129 23 18. West Chester, Pa. 14-1 119 17 19. Barry, Fla. 11-3 103 11 20. Claflin, S.C. 17-1 81 NR 21. Valdosta State, Ga. 14-2 66 NR 22. Christian Brothers, Tenn. 13-3 49 18 23. Arkansas-Fort Smith 14-3 39 14 24. Southern Nazarene, Okla. 12-1 37 NR 25. William Jewell, Mo. 14-2 31 NR Others receiving votes: Carson-Newman (Tenn.) 24, Minot State (N.D.) 18, Fort Lewis (Colo.) 17, Western Washington 13, California Baptist 12, Kutztown (Pa.) 11, Cal Poly Pomona 10, Colorado School of Mines 10, Chaminade (Hawai'i) 7, Central Missouri 5, Bridgeport (Conn.) 3, Cal State San Marcos 3.



Dropped out: Fort Lewis (21), Colorado School of Mines (22), California Baptist (24), Cal Poly Pomona (25).



Records are through games of Jan.14, 2018.

D2SIDA Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll (Jan. 16, 2018) Rank School (1st place votes) W-L Pts LW 1 West Liberty (12) 15-0 392 3 2 Northwest Missouri State (3) 14-1 384 4 3 Lincoln Memorial (1) 15-1 369 5 4 Ferris State 18-1 343 6 5 Queens (N.C.) 16-1 326 2 6 Northern State (S.D.) 18-1 310 8 7 Bellarmine 14-1 305 1 8 West Texas A&M 16-1 286 12 9 Western Oregon 15-1 278 11 10 West Florida 15-1 255 14 11 Virginia State 15-1 231 16 12 Texas A&M-Commerce 14-1 198 17 13 West Chester 14-1 194 9 14 Findlay 17-2 188 15 15 Morehouse 14-0 180 18 16 UT-Permian Basin 14-2 167 7 17 Southern Nazarene 12-1 118 21 18 Carson-Newman 15-2 116 20 19 Valdosta State 14-2 105 T25 20 Bridgeport 14-4 78 22 T21 Western Washington 13-3 59 RV T21 Wheeling Jesuit 13-2 59 RV 23 Lake Superior State 14-3 58 T23 24 Barry 11-3 49 10 25 Dallas Baptist 14-2 48 RV Others Receiving Votes: Central Missouri 27, California Baptist 24, St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) 19, Ashland 10, UNC Pembroke 9, Westminster 6, Arkansas-Fort Smith 6, Minot State 4, Cal Poly Pomona 2.

