Kentucky Humane Society asking for blankets, other pet care supplies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society is asking for the public's help to care for its animals in the cold weather.

KHS is seeking towels and blankets, according to the group they've run out of bedding for the animals.

Their dryer is also broken due to an electrical fire, and they're waiting to hear if it can be repaired or needs to be replaced.

The group also posted a video about their needs on Facebook.

They say cash donations would be extremely helpful in either case, since these industrial dryers are expensive to replace and maintain.

Online donations can be made here.

Or you can take towels, blankets or other donations to 241 Steedly Drive, 9-4p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. or 1000 Lyndon Lane, 10 - 6 p.m. weekdays and 10-5 weekends.

