Several area hospitals help victims of Hart Co. crash

Interstate 65 was a parking lot for several hours on Tuesday following a multi-vehicle accident in Hart County. (Source: Air 3)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Multiple people were taken to area hospitals after a crash which involved buses, commercial trucks and private vehicles on I-65 South, Tuesday in Hart County.

Those with more serious injuries went to Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown, several of those patients were children.

Hardin Memorial took in a total of 10 patients from the wreck, five children and five adults. The hospital's Assistant Vice President of Emergency Services Deanna Parker said EMS called the hospital from the multi-vehicle crash scene.

Originally Hardin Memorial went into what's known as a Code Surge, getting ready for multiple patients. They thought dozens were coming originally, until they found out those with minor injuries could be assessed at the crash site and taken to Caverna Memorial in Horse Cave to be treated.

"They kind of came in waves," Parker said. "So we have a dispatch, and they communicate directly with our ER, and they would give us a heads up and allow us to know we're about 25 minutes out, this is who's coming in."

The 10 patients taken to Elizabethtown came between 10:00 a.m. and noon. Most were treated for possible head injuries, back and neck injuries and broken bones.

"We would have our charge nurse in the emergency department kind of delegating where we're going to put those patients," Parker said.

Hospital officials would only tell us the patients they treated are in stable condition.

Parker says getting the right team in place can always be tricky, when staff also has to deal with slick road conditions. But they say it served as a good test for their emergency response team and everything went smoothly.

