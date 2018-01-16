Pat Kelly has been named Louisville Bats manager

The Cincinnati Reds have named long-time minor league manager Pat Kelly manager of the Louisville Bats for the 2018 season. Kelly has spent the past three seasons as manager of the Reds’ Double-A affiliate Pensacola Blue Wahoos compiling a 218-200 (.522) record. The 2017 Blue Wahoos were co-champions of the Southern League.

Kelly replaces Delino DeShields, who went 191-239 as the manager of the Bats. It is not yet known where DeShields will land within the Reds organization.

Louisville will be Kelly’s fifth stop in his Reds minor league managerial career. Before Pensacola, Kelly managed Class Bakersfield in 2014 and at Rookie Billings from 2011-2013 where he was 2012 Pioneer League Manager of the Year. In 2010, Kelly was the manager at Class A Lynchburg and prior to that, he spent the majority of three seasons as manager of the Rookie GCL Reds.

The Bats begin their 2018 season on Friday, April 6 against the Toledo Mud Hens. The 2018 season will be both the Bats’ 19th season at Louisville Slugger Field and their 19th season as the top affiliate of the Reds.