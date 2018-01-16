Romeo is named a McDonald's All American

New Albany senior Romeo Langford has been named a McDonald’s All American.
“It was a dream ever since I started playing basketball, if you play high school basketball I’m pretty sure this is a goal for everyone in their career. I remember watching Lebron James when he was in the dunk contest and to be one of those guys on the same stage is just a blessing,” said Langford.
Romeo however plans to compete in the three-point contest over the dunk contest if he was given the option. Langford has narrowed his colleges choices to three schools, Vanderbilt, Indiana and Kansas.
“It’s those three where I feel like I can showcase my talents the best with their playing style. I’m really excited, I know it’s coming down to the end and we only have a couple more months left until I have to make my decision to see what the future holds,” said Langford.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.