Healing Place shows off first phase of expansion

The Healing Place is forced to turn away those needing drug rehab services because they don't have enough room to serve everyone. (Source: Kasey Cunningham/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A facility on the front lines of the heroin epidemic showed off its newest addition on Tuesday.

The Healing Place in Louisville is an addiction recovery center, where recovering addicts can stay free of charge.

On Tuesday, the center showed off Phase I of its Men's Campus expansion with an open house.

According to the Healing Place, 200 to 300 men are being turned away from detox every month.

The addition to the Men's Campus, which will be completed in December, will add nearly 200 beds to the Healing Place's long-term recovery program.

