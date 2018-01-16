Governor calls for 6.25 percent cuts to agencies

FRANKFORT, KY (CNHI) — On a bitterly cold night, Gov. Matt Bevin promised a joint session of the General Assembly to fully fund the state’s poorly funded public pension systems, purchase more cruisers for Kentucky State Police, spend more on foster care and adoption and devote an extra $34 million to the fight against opioid addiction.

And, Bevin said, he’ll do it with only 6.25 percent cuts to most government agencies and without cutting the basic funding formula for public classrooms, known as SEEK — as many had feared. Instead, per pupil spending will remain at the current level of $3,981.

His budget would do that by cutting out entirely 70 government programs — he didn’t name them and his staff didn’t provide a pre-speech budget briefing as has been the case in the past.

The 6.25 percent cuts are far less than the double-digit cuts most were expecting along with, for the first time, cuts to SEEK.

But just as educators across the state could be heard sighing in relief, Bevin explained how he means to pay for at least part of it.

“It’s going to come from cutting administrative overhead,” Bevin said, noting there are 600 employees of the Jefferson and Fayette Districts who make over $100,000 — “That’s where the cuts are going to come from.”

He also said school districts across the state have accumulated $950 million in reserves.

“We’re going to ask these districts to tap these funds,” Bevin said. “These are exactly the times they were meant for, times that try men’s souls.”

And there was one more. Without providing any specifics, Bevin said the state will ask local school districts to contribute more to their transportation costs.

“We’re going to expect local school districts to contribute more to transportation and ask them to get their overall administrative costs down,” Bevin said, calling out the Jefferson County Public Schools for its reserves.

By Bevin’s standards, it wasn’t a long speech — just about an hour.

He began by saying he’d come “to talk about the state of the commonwealth and the state of the budget, and they are one and the same.”

But in spite of the grim financial status he described, Bevin said Kentucky’s future is bright and he touted the $9.2 billion in investment through economic development efforts last year, investments he called “planting seeds” which will pay off in the future.

He took a minute to credit legislation like right-to-work and the repeal of prevailing wage which the Republican legislature quickly enacted last year after gaining control of the House to go along with the Senate and governor’s mansion.

Addressing his top priority, Bevin said his budget will fully fund the pension systems: $1.1 billion for state employees and $2.3 billion for teachers.

Bevin provided few details. He apparently hadn’t provided many in advance to the 138 lawmakers who will have to pass his budget. House leaders weren’t briefed on the budget or speech until mid-afternoon Tuesday.

Reporters won’t be briefed until Wednesday.

But the governor did lay out his priorities. The adoptive father of four children, Bevin invited a foster family, with their small children gleefully playing to the crowd, to address the legislature and he promised to “fix our foster care and adoption system.”

Bevin said he’ll reform the state’s entitlement reforms, touting the federal waiver Kentucky just received to add work requirements or community service for Medicaid recipients.

“The opportunity to connect people to dignity and responsibility of doing things for themselves is going to happen,” Bevin vowed.

Bevin said he doesn’t want to spend “another penny” building prisons in Kentucky, but will concentrate efforts on criminal justice reform and reducing recidivism to lower correction cost.

He wants more money for social workers, prosecutors and public defenders.

And he said lawmakers must address tax reform in 2018.

He said such reform must be more than raising taxes, it must be comprehensive and make the state competitive with other states and attract business and industry.

But he left no doubt he plans to ask lawmakers — either in the current session or in a special session — to tackle the issue in 2018 which just happens to be an election year when half the state Senate and all 100 seats in the House will be on the ballot.

