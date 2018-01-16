Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Adams Central 56, Whitko 48
Alexandria 75, Elwood 65
Angola 45, DeKalb 38
Bloomington South 61, Columbus East 45
Carmel 61, Avon 29
Cascade 63, S. Putnam 48
Clinton Christian 101, Howe School 32
Clinton Prairie 47, Carroll (Flora) 32
Culver Academy 59, Mishawaka Marian 53
Daleville 56, Madison-Grant 29
E. Chicago Central 75, Hammond 74, OT
Eastern Hancock 85, Waldron 43
Elkhart Central 55, Concord 37
Elkhart Christian 51, S. Bend Trinity 39
Floyd Central 55, Jeffersonville 51
Frontier 58, N. White 52
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 82, Ft. Wayne Wayne 62
Ft. Wayne Northrop 65, Lakewood Park 40
Ft. Wayne Snider 86, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 44
Goshen 49, Jimtown 47
Greenwood Christian 67, Indpls Irvington 58
Hagerstown 58, Winchester 57, 2OT
Hanover Central 85, N. Newton 54
Homestead 64, Columbia City 46
Indpls HomeSchool 83, Indpls Lighthouse South 62
Indpls International 66, Indpls Lutheran 64
Indpls Metro 80, Bethesda Christian 63
Indpls Roncalli 59, Shelbyville 57
Kokomo 60, Logansport 45
Lake Central 59, Lowell 48
Lakeland Christian 64, Granger Christian 54
Liberty Christian 90, Union (Modoc) 21
Marion 100, Anderson 82
McCutcheon 98, Crawfordsville 40
Mississinewa 62, Wabash 53
New Castle 73, Greenfield 55
New Haven 77, Garrett 43
Penn 78, Northridge 67, 2OT
Plainfield 70, Westfield 67
Rochester 50, Caston 37
S. Bend Riley 80, Elkhart Memorial 55
Tri-County 46, S. Newton 36
Tri-County, Ill. 46, S. Newton 36
Twin Lakes 59, Benton Central 53
W. Lafayette 47, Western 36
Woodlan 58, Prairie Hts. 50
|Bi County Tournament
|First Round
Bremen 47, Triton 45
LaVille 69, Culver 51
New Prairie 66, Glenn 61
Oregon-Davis 48, Argos 45
|Indianapolis City Tournament
|Second Round
Heritage Christian 56, Indpls Tech 45
Indpls Broad Ripple 64, Indpls Washington 43
Indpls Howe 89, Indpls Scecina 74
Indpls Manual 78, Indpls Northwest 44
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Bloomington Lighthouse vs. Medora, ppd.
Crawford Co. vs. Providence, ppd. to Feb 6.
Eastern (Greentown) vs. Pioneer, ppd.
Ev. Memorial vs. Ev. Day, ppd.
Heritage Hills vs. Pike Central, ppd. to Feb 10.
Lake Station vs. Hammond Science and Tech, ppd. to Jan 23.
Loogootee vs. Vincennes Rivet, ppd. to Jan 27.
Michigan City vs. Munster, ppd. to Jan 17.
N. Central (Farmersburg) vs. N. Knox, ppd. to Feb 13.
Northview vs. Terre Haute North, ppd. to Jan 24.
Oldenburg vs. Rushville, ppd.
Princeton vs. Gibson Southern, ppd. to Jan 23.
S. Spencer vs. Tell City, ppd. to Jan 24.
Springs Valley vs. W. Washington, ppd.
Trinity Lutheran vs. Madison Shawe, ppd. to Jan 17.
Warren Central vs. Zionsville, ppd. to Jan 30.
Whiting vs. Portage, ppd. to Jan 18.
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alexandria 54, Elwood 49
Angola 46, Westview 42, OT
Beech Grove 51, New Palestine 45
Bellmont 50, Ft. Wayne Snider 31
Bethesda Christian 57, Eminence 25
Cambridge City 55, Knightstown 43
Carmel 79, Fishers 52
Carroll (Flora) 30, Eastern (Greentown) 21
Center Grove 53, Indpls Perry Meridian 32
Christian Academy 47, Henryville 43
Clinton Prairie 57, Frankfort 34
Concord 62, Bethany Christian 49
Covington 47, Crawfordsville 37
Danville, Ill. 74, Terre Haute South 72
E. Noble 48, Prairie Hts. 33
Eastbrook 44, Adams Central 39
Eastern Hancock 42, Waldron 39
Fairfield 64, Central Noble 39
Ft. Recovery, Ohio 39, S. Adams 33
Ft. Wayne Luers 50, Leo 40
Garrett 64, Hamilton 7
Goshen 51, Jimtown 14
Greenfield 44, New Castle 38
Greensburg 63, Hauser 27
Guerin Catholic 45, University 34
Hagerstown 30, Northeastern 29
Hamilton Hts. 59, Western Boone 52
Heritage Christian 62, Indpls Brebeuf 9
Highland 67, Griffith 21
Homestead 48, Warsaw 47, OT
Indpls International 47, Christel House Academy 11
Indpls Pike 70, Brownsburg 60
Indpls Shortridge 44, Indpls Northwest 36
Jeffersonville 60, Seymour 43
Kankakee Valley 39, Crown Point 36
Lafayette Harrison 53, Lighthouse CPA 45
Lafayette Jeff 58, W. Lafayette 37
Lakeland 49, Churubusco 38
Lakeland Christian 45, Granger Christian 30
Lawrence North 42, Hamilton Southeastern 39
Lebanon 53, Sheridan 40
Logansport 80, Kokomo 73, OT
Madison-Grant 42, Daleville 30
Manchester 48, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 20
Martinsville 51, Bloomington South 39
Mishawaka Marian 48, NorthWood 45
Mooresville 55, Bloomington North 35
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 60, Richmond 40
N. White 59, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 35
New Albany 70, Charlestown 59
Norwell 69, Jay Co. 54
Oak Hill 62, N. Miami 37
Pendleton Hts. 54, Lapel 47
Rossville 50, Taylor 36
S. Ripley 62, S. Dearborn 40
Seeger 41, N. Montgomery 39
Shenandoah 71, Yorktown 35
Shenandoah 71, Cowan 35
Southern Wells 60, Wes-Del 53
Southport 72, Greenwood 54
Southwestern (Shelby) 56, Indpls Broad Ripple 38
Southwood 44, Maconaquah 25
Tippecanoe Valley 76, Peru 29
Tri 54, Union (Modoc) 8
Triton Central 67, Covenant Christian 63
Union City 77, Union City Mississinawa Valley, Ohio 23
W. Noble 61, Eastside 35
Warren Central 66, Franklin Central 34
Wawasee 44, Whitko 33
Zionsville 87, Indpls Tindley 74
|Bi County Tournament
|First Round
Argos 65, Oregon-Davis 53
Bremen 38, Triton 32
Glenn 54, New Prairie 15
LaVille 41, Culver 9
|Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament
Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Ill. 58, S. Newton 21
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Andrean vs. Lake Station, ppd. to Jan 17.
Boonville vs. Jasper, ppd. to Jan 25.
Borden vs. S. Central (Elizabeth), ppd. to Jan 17.
Chesterton vs. Hammond Noll, ppd.
Clay City vs. N. Daviess, ppd.
Cloverdale vs. Rockville, ppd. to Jan 23.
Crothersville vs. Austin, ppd.
Eastern (Greene) vs. Edgewood, ppd. to Jan 24.
Edinburgh vs. S. Decatur, ppd. to Jan 22.
Ev. Mater Dei vs. Ev. Memorial, ppd.
Forest Park vs. S. Spencer, ppd. to Jan 22.
Fountain Central vs. Turkey Run, ppd. to Jan 22.
Heritage Hills vs. Gibson Southern, ppd. to Jan 20.
Hobart vs. Merrillville, ppd. to Jan 17.
Indpls Tech vs. McCutcheon, ppd. to Jan 18.
Jennings Co. vs. Brown Co., ppd.
Lowell vs. Whiting, ppd. to Jan 17.
Madison vs. Scottsburg, ppd. to Jan 17.
Medora vs. Bloomington Lighthouse, ppd.
Michigan City Marquette vs. LaPorte LaLumiere, ppd.
Mishawaka vs. LaPorte, ppd. to Jan 23.
Monrovia vs. Indpls Lutheran, ppd.
Mt. Vernon (Posey) vs. Ev. Reitz, ppd. to Jan 18.
N. Decatur vs. Milan, ppd.
N. Harrison vs. Corydon, ppd. to Jan 27.
New Washington vs. Providence, ppd. to Jan 26.
Orleans vs. Lanesville, ppd. to Jan 20.
Paoli vs. Mitchell, ppd.
Pike Central vs. Ev. North, ppd.
Pioneer vs. N. Judson, ppd. to Jan 27.
Rising Sun vs. Southwestern (Hanover), ppd. to Jan 20.
River Forest vs. Wheeler, ppd. to Jan 17.
Shoals vs. Barr-Reeve, ppd. to Jan 24.
Silver Creek vs. Salem, ppd. to Jan 22.
Southmont vs. N. Putnam, ppd. to Jan 22.
Southridge vs. Wood Memorial, ppd. to Jan 22.
Springs Valley vs. Cannelton, ppd. to Jan 17.
Switzerland Co. vs. Jac-Cen-Del, ppd. to Jan 17.
Valparaiso vs. Calumet, ppd. to Jan 23.
Vincennes Rivet vs. Tecumseh, ppd. to Jan 20.
Vincennes vs. Ev. Central, ppd. to Jan 24.
|Porter County Conference Tournament
Westville vs. Washington Twp., ppd. to Jan 19.
Kouts vs. LaCrosse, ppd. to Jan 19.
|First Round
Boone Grove vs. S. Central (Union Mills), ppd. to Jan 19.
Hebron vs. Morgan Twp., ppd. to Jan 19.
