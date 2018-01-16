Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Adams Central 56, Whitko 48

Alexandria 75, Elwood 65

Angola 45, DeKalb 38

Bloomington South 61, Columbus East 45

Carmel 61, Avon 29

Cascade 63, S. Putnam 48

Clinton Christian 101, Howe School 32

Clinton Prairie 47, Carroll (Flora) 32

Culver Academy 59, Mishawaka Marian 53

Daleville 56, Madison-Grant 29

E. Chicago Central 75, Hammond 74, OT

Eastern Hancock 85, Waldron 43

Elkhart Central 55, Concord 37

Elkhart Christian 51, S. Bend Trinity 39

Floyd Central 55, Jeffersonville 51

Frontier 58, N. White 52

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 82, Ft. Wayne Wayne 62

Ft. Wayne Northrop 65, Lakewood Park 40

Ft. Wayne Snider 86, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 44

Goshen 49, Jimtown 47

Greenwood Christian 67, Indpls Irvington 58

Hagerstown 58, Winchester 57, 2OT

Hanover Central 85, N. Newton 54

Homestead 64, Columbia City 46

Indpls HomeSchool 83, Indpls Lighthouse South 62

Indpls International 66, Indpls Lutheran 64

Indpls Metro 80, Bethesda Christian 63

Indpls Roncalli 59, Shelbyville 57

Kokomo 60, Logansport 45

Lake Central 59, Lowell 48

Lakeland Christian 64, Granger Christian 54

Liberty Christian 90, Union (Modoc) 21

Marion 100, Anderson 82

McCutcheon 98, Crawfordsville 40

Mississinewa 62, Wabash 53

New Castle 73, Greenfield 55

New Haven 77, Garrett 43

Penn 78, Northridge 67, 2OT

Plainfield 70, Westfield 67

Rochester 50, Caston 37

S. Bend Riley 80, Elkhart Memorial 55

Tri-County 46, S. Newton 36

Twin Lakes 59, Benton Central 53

W. Lafayette 47, Western 36

Woodlan 58, Prairie Hts. 50

Bi County Tournament First Round

Bremen 47, Triton 45

LaVille 69, Culver 51

New Prairie 66, Glenn 61

Oregon-Davis 48, Argos 45

Indianapolis City Tournament Second Round

Heritage Christian 56, Indpls Tech 45

Indpls Broad Ripple 64, Indpls Washington 43

Indpls Howe 89, Indpls Scecina 74

Indpls Manual 78, Indpls Northwest 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Bloomington Lighthouse vs. Medora, ppd.

Crawford Co. vs. Providence, ppd. to Feb 6.

Eastern (Greentown) vs. Pioneer, ppd.

Ev. Memorial vs. Ev. Day, ppd.

Heritage Hills vs. Pike Central, ppd. to Feb 10.

Lake Station vs. Hammond Science and Tech, ppd. to Jan 23.

Loogootee vs. Vincennes Rivet, ppd. to Jan 27.

Michigan City vs. Munster, ppd. to Jan 17.

N. Central (Farmersburg) vs. N. Knox, ppd. to Feb 13.

Northview vs. Terre Haute North, ppd. to Jan 24.

Oldenburg vs. Rushville, ppd.

Princeton vs. Gibson Southern, ppd. to Jan 23.

S. Spencer vs. Tell City, ppd. to Jan 24.

Springs Valley vs. W. Washington, ppd.

Trinity Lutheran vs. Madison Shawe, ppd. to Jan 17.

Warren Central vs. Zionsville, ppd. to Jan 30.

Whiting vs. Portage, ppd. to Jan 18.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alexandria 54, Elwood 49

Angola 46, Westview 42, OT

Beech Grove 51, New Palestine 45

Bellmont 50, Ft. Wayne Snider 31

Bethesda Christian 57, Eminence 25

Cambridge City 55, Knightstown 43

Carmel 79, Fishers 52

Carroll (Flora) 30, Eastern (Greentown) 21

Center Grove 53, Indpls Perry Meridian 32

Christian Academy 47, Henryville 43

Clinton Prairie 57, Frankfort 34

Concord 62, Bethany Christian 49

Covington 47, Crawfordsville 37

Danville, Ill. 74, Terre Haute South 72

E. Noble 48, Prairie Hts. 33

Eastbrook 44, Adams Central 39

Eastern Hancock 42, Waldron 39

Fairfield 64, Central Noble 39

Ft. Recovery, Ohio 39, S. Adams 33

Ft. Wayne Luers 50, Leo 40

Garrett 64, Hamilton 7

Goshen 51, Jimtown 14

Greenfield 44, New Castle 38

Greensburg 63, Hauser 27

Guerin Catholic 45, University 34

Hagerstown 30, Northeastern 29

Hamilton Hts. 59, Western Boone 52

Heritage Christian 62, Indpls Brebeuf 9

Highland 67, Griffith 21

Homestead 48, Warsaw 47, OT

Indpls International 47, Christel House Academy 11

Indpls Pike 70, Brownsburg 60

Indpls Shortridge 44, Indpls Northwest 36

Jeffersonville 60, Seymour 43

Kankakee Valley 39, Crown Point 36

Lafayette Harrison 53, Lighthouse CPA 45

Lafayette Jeff 58, W. Lafayette 37

Lakeland 49, Churubusco 38

Lakeland Christian 45, Granger Christian 30

Lawrence North 42, Hamilton Southeastern 39

Lebanon 53, Sheridan 40

Logansport 80, Kokomo 73, OT

Madison-Grant 42, Daleville 30

Manchester 48, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 20

Martinsville 51, Bloomington South 39

Mishawaka Marian 48, NorthWood 45

Mooresville 55, Bloomington North 35

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 60, Richmond 40

N. White 59, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 35

New Albany 70, Charlestown 59

Norwell 69, Jay Co. 54

Oak Hill 62, N. Miami 37

Pendleton Hts. 54, Lapel 47

Rossville 50, Taylor 36

S. Ripley 62, S. Dearborn 40

Seeger 41, N. Montgomery 39

Shenandoah 71, Yorktown 35

Southern Wells 60, Wes-Del 53

Southport 72, Greenwood 54

Southwestern (Shelby) 56, Indpls Broad Ripple 38

Southwood 44, Maconaquah 25

Tippecanoe Valley 76, Peru 29

Tri 54, Union (Modoc) 8

Triton Central 67, Covenant Christian 63

Union City 77, Union City Mississinawa Valley, Ohio 23

W. Noble 61, Eastside 35

Warren Central 66, Franklin Central 34

Wawasee 44, Whitko 33

Zionsville 87, Indpls Tindley 74

Bi County Tournament First Round

Argos 65, Oregon-Davis 53

Bremen 38, Triton 32

Glenn 54, New Prairie 15

LaVille 41, Culver 9

Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament

Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Ill. 58, S. Newton 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Andrean vs. Lake Station, ppd. to Jan 17.

Boonville vs. Jasper, ppd. to Jan 25.

Borden vs. S. Central (Elizabeth), ppd. to Jan 17.

Chesterton vs. Hammond Noll, ppd.

Clay City vs. N. Daviess, ppd.

Cloverdale vs. Rockville, ppd. to Jan 23.

Crothersville vs. Austin, ppd.

Eastern (Greene) vs. Edgewood, ppd. to Jan 24.

Edinburgh vs. S. Decatur, ppd. to Jan 22.

Ev. Mater Dei vs. Ev. Memorial, ppd.

Forest Park vs. S. Spencer, ppd. to Jan 22.

Fountain Central vs. Turkey Run, ppd. to Jan 22.

Heritage Hills vs. Gibson Southern, ppd. to Jan 20.

Hobart vs. Merrillville, ppd. to Jan 17.

Indpls Tech vs. McCutcheon, ppd. to Jan 18.

Jennings Co. vs. Brown Co., ppd.

Lowell vs. Whiting, ppd. to Jan 17.

Madison vs. Scottsburg, ppd. to Jan 17.

Medora vs. Bloomington Lighthouse, ppd.

Michigan City Marquette vs. LaPorte LaLumiere, ppd.

Mishawaka vs. LaPorte, ppd. to Jan 23.

Monrovia vs. Indpls Lutheran, ppd.

Mt. Vernon (Posey) vs. Ev. Reitz, ppd. to Jan 18.

N. Decatur vs. Milan, ppd.

N. Harrison vs. Corydon, ppd. to Jan 27.

New Washington vs. Providence, ppd. to Jan 26.

Orleans vs. Lanesville, ppd. to Jan 20.

Paoli vs. Mitchell, ppd.

Pike Central vs. Ev. North, ppd.

Pioneer vs. N. Judson, ppd. to Jan 27.

Rising Sun vs. Southwestern (Hanover), ppd. to Jan 20.

River Forest vs. Wheeler, ppd. to Jan 17.

Shoals vs. Barr-Reeve, ppd. to Jan 24.

Silver Creek vs. Salem, ppd. to Jan 22.

Southmont vs. N. Putnam, ppd. to Jan 22.

Southridge vs. Wood Memorial, ppd. to Jan 22.

Springs Valley vs. Cannelton, ppd. to Jan 17.

Switzerland Co. vs. Jac-Cen-Del, ppd. to Jan 17.

Valparaiso vs. Calumet, ppd. to Jan 23.

Vincennes Rivet vs. Tecumseh, ppd. to Jan 20.

Vincennes vs. Ev. Central, ppd. to Jan 24.

Porter County Conference Tournament

Westville vs. Washington Twp., ppd. to Jan 19.

Kouts vs. LaCrosse, ppd. to Jan 19.

First Round

Boone Grove vs. S. Central (Union Mills), ppd. to Jan 19.

Hebron vs. Morgan Twp., ppd. to Jan 19.

