Paducah man arrested after chase, trying to hit deputy with vehicle

A Paducah man is behind bars after leading deputies on a chase through McCracken County, Kentucky.

According to Chief Deputy Mike Turnbow, a deputy tried to stop the car at 11:30 p.m. on Oaks Road.

The driver reportedly took off and drove to the Graves County line before heading back into McCracken County.

Deputies tried to deploy spike strips several times during the chase.

Turnbow said that Sergeant Todd Ray was trying to put out one of the strips when the driver swerved toward him. Ray had to jump out of the way and got hurt in the process. His leg injury was described as "incapacitating."

The chase ended when the driver hit a spike strip and the car went into a ditch off Savoy Circle in the Paducah city limits. As it turns out, that car was reported stolen in Paducah earlier in the day.

The driver, Bruce Tunnell, 37, was arrested on several charges including speeding, disregarding a traffic control device, disregarding a stop sign, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment 1st police, DUI with aggravating circumstance, and open alcohol.

Investigators have also applied for a charge of assault 1st after determining that while Sgt. Ray wasn't hit by the vehicle, the elements of the crime also fit the assault 1st statute.

