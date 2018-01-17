WATCH: See video of rare phenomenon power plant snow

Call it power plant plant snow.

If you were in Northern Kentucky Wednesday morning, you may have noticed light snow creating a dusting in parts of northern Boone County along KY 18.

What looks like lake effect snowfall is described by meteorologists as a relatively rare atmospheric phenomenon created by unique conditions of both temperature and humidity.

Warm steam from a power plant near the Kentucky-Indiana border is moving into very cold air that is 10 degrees or less, causing what appears to be lake effect snow.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.