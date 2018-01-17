LIST: 2018 Forecastle Festival lineup announced; passes go on sale Friday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Chris Stapleton, Arcade Fire and Modest Mouse will headline this year's Forecastle Festival, event organizers confirmed Wednesday.

Forecastle announced on its Facebook page the list of acts scheduled to perform at Waterfront Park and other locations July 13-15.

Passes go on sale Friday. For more information, click here.

Below are the acts scheduled to perform. More announcements are expected in the coming weeks and months.

+ Chris Stapleton

+ Arcade Fire

+ Modest Mouse

+ Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

+ Houndmouth

+ The War On Drugs

+ Father John Misty

+ Vance Joy

+ Courtney Barnett

+ NF

+ Jimmy Eat World

+ Kurt Vile And The Violators

+ Louis The Child

+ T-Pain

+ Jenny Lewis

+ Margo Price

+ Vic Mensa

+ Oh Wonder

+ Punch Brothers

+ Rainbow Kitten Surprise

+ Lucero

+ White Reaper

+ Hippie Sabotage

+ Teddy Abrams And Friends

+ PVRIS

+ Quinn XCII

+ AJR

+ I'm With Her

+ Jai Wolf

+ Hiss Golden Messenger

+ Khruangbin

+ Westside Gunn + Conway

+ Tyminski

+ Colony House

+ Saint JHN

+ Berhana

+ Brent Cobb

+ Ron Gallo

+ Morgan Saint

+ Spencer Lee Band

+ Matt Maeson

+ Devon Gilfillian

+ Arlie

+ BIYO

+ Flagship

