January 17, 2018

Kentucky Humane Society
Urgent need for towels, blankets, throws and comforters
241 Steedly Drive
Tuesday-Saturday; 9am-4pm
1000 Lyndon Lane
Monday-Friday; 10am-6pm
Weekends; 10am-5pm
Dancing for Denise Masquerade Ball
Huber's Plantation Hall
19816 Huber Road, Starlight, IN
Saturday, February 3
6:30-11pm
$100
Live music with the Louisville Crashers
Dinner, live auction, formal attire and masks encouraged
DancingForDenise.com
#HerKentuckyCares
Heather Watson created a good-deed initiative called #HerKentuckyCares. Heather uses her social media footprint to ask followers to post photos of themselves doing good deeds in their community like donating food or goods to shelters, volunteering at the humane society, etc. You can post on Instagram and Facebook and tag #herkentuckycares from now until February 2nd. By submitting the #herkentuckycares hashtag, you're eligible for random drawings for gift cards to Target, Starbucks, Heine Brothers, and Salsaritas provided by Kentucky-based businesses who want to help pay it forward.
