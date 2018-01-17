January 17, 2018

Kentucky Humane Society

Urgent need for towels, blankets, throws and comforters

241 Steedly Drive

Tuesday-Saturday; 9am-4pm

1000 Lyndon Lane

Monday-Friday; 10am-6pm

Weekends; 10am-5pm

Dancing for Denise Masquerade Ball

Huber's Plantation Hall

19816 Huber Road, Starlight, IN

Saturday, February 3

6:30-11pm

$100

Live music with the Louisville Crashers

Dinner, live auction, formal attire and masks encouraged

DancingForDenise.com

#HerKentuckyCares

Heather Watson created a good-deed initiative called #HerKentuckyCares. Heather uses her social media footprint to ask followers to post photos of themselves doing good deeds in their community like donating food or goods to shelters, volunteering at the humane society, etc. You can post on Instagram and Facebook and tag #herkentuckycares from now until February 2nd. By submitting the #herkentuckycares hashtag, you're eligible for random drawings for gift cards to Target, Starbucks, Heine Brothers, and Salsaritas provided by Kentucky-based businesses who want to help pay it forward.

