Here are the 70 programs cut from Bevin's budget - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Here are the 70 programs cut from Bevin's budget

Gov. Matt Bevin (Source: WAVE 3 News) Gov. Matt Bevin (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - During his State of the Commonwealth address on Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin announced he would cut 70 programs from the government budget.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Governor calls for 6.25 percent cuts to agencies

Bevin plans to cut the following programs from the government budget:

  • County Fair Grants in Department of Agriculture
  • Farmer's Market Senior Program in Department of Agriculture
  • ARC of Kentucky
  • Kentucky Lung Cancer Education Awareness Detection Survivorship Collaborative
  • Norton Kosair Children's Hospital Poison Control Center
  • Kentucky Colon Cancer Screening Program
  • Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program
  • Madison County Early Intervention Services
  • Lung Cancer Research within the Council on Postsecondary Education
  • Washington D.C. Internships within the Council on Postsecondary Education
  • Professional Education Preparation within the Council on Post Secondary Education
  • Minority Student College Preparation within the Council on Postsecondary Education
  • Autism Training Center within the Council on Postsecondary Education
  • Southern Regional Education Board Doctoral Scholars within the Council on Postsecondary Education
  • Community Operations Board at Eastern Kentucky University
  • Adult Agriculture at the Community and Technical College System
  • Kentucky Coal Academy at the Community and Technical College System
  • Kentucky Folk Art Center at Morehead State University
  • Kentucky Center for Mathematics at Northern Kentucky University
  • Kentucky Mesonet at Western Kentucky University
  • University Press at the University of Kentucky
  • Kentucky Transportation Center at UK
  • Center for Entrepreneurship at UK
  • Agriculture Public Service at UK
  • Hospital Direct Support at UK
  • Trover Clinic
  • Mining Engineering Scholarships at UK
  • Robinson Scholars at UK
  • Family Medical Residency in Owensboro
  • State Planning Fund in state budget office
  • Area Development Fund in Department for Local Government
  • Conservation Districts Local Aid
  • State Tree Nurseries
  • Environmental Education Council
  • Libraries, Direct Local Aid Non-Construction Aid
  • Kentucky Teacher Internships within the Education Professional Standards Board
  • Sheriff's Expense Allowance
  • Commission on Women
  • Kentucky Legal Education Opportunity Fund
  • Access to Justice
  • Life Safety or Closed Jails
  • Local Jailers Allowance
  • Whitehaven Welcome Center
  • Bluegrass State Games
  • Go Higher within the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority
  • Work Study scholarships within the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority
  • Teacher Scholarships within the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority
  • Early Childhood Development scholarships within the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority
  • Frankfort cafeterias operated by Department of Parks
  • Insurance subsidy program within Personnel Cabinet
  • School Technology in coal counties
  • Coal County College Completion Scholarship Program
  • Arts Council Marketing program
  • Instructional Resources (textbooks)
  • Professional Development program
  • Appalachian Learning Disabled Tutoring Program
  • Commonwealth School Improvement Fund
  • Community Education program
  • Collaborative Center for Literacy Development
  • Georgia Chafee Teenage Parent Program
  • Leadership and Mentor Fund
  • Middle School Academic Center
  • Teacher's Professional Growth Fund
  • Teacher Academies Program
  • Teacher Recruitment and Retention Program - Educator Quality and Diversity
  • Virtual Learning Program 
  • Writing Program 
  • Lexington Hearing and Speech Center
  • Heuser Hearing and Language Academy
  • Teach for America 

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly