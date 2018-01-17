Here are the 70 programs cut from Bevin's budget

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - During his State of the Commonwealth address on Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin announced he would cut 70 programs from the government budget.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Governor calls for 6.25 percent cuts to agencies

Bevin plans to cut the following programs from the government budget:

County Fair Grants in Department of Agriculture

Farmer's Market Senior Program in Department of Agriculture

ARC of Kentucky

Kentucky Lung Cancer Education Awareness Detection Survivorship Collaborative

Norton Kosair Children's Hospital Poison Control Center

Kentucky Colon Cancer Screening Program

Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program

Madison County Early Intervention Services

Lung Cancer Research within the Council on Postsecondary Education

Washington D.C. Internships within the Council on Postsecondary Education

Professional Education Preparation within the Council on Post Secondary Education

Minority Student College Preparation within the Council on Postsecondary Education

Autism Training Center within the Council on Postsecondary Education

Southern Regional Education Board Doctoral Scholars within the Council on Postsecondary Education

Community Operations Board at Eastern Kentucky University

Adult Agriculture at the Community and Technical College System

Kentucky Coal Academy at the Community and Technical College System

Kentucky Folk Art Center at Morehead State University

Kentucky Center for Mathematics at Northern Kentucky University

Kentucky Mesonet at Western Kentucky University

University Press at the University of Kentucky

Kentucky Transportation Center at UK

Center for Entrepreneurship at UK

Agriculture Public Service at UK

Hospital Direct Support at UK

Trover Clinic

Mining Engineering Scholarships at UK

Robinson Scholars at UK

Family Medical Residency in Owensboro

State Planning Fund in state budget office

Area Development Fund in Department for Local Government

Conservation Districts Local Aid

State Tree Nurseries

Environmental Education Council

Libraries, Direct Local Aid Non-Construction Aid

Kentucky Teacher Internships within the Education Professional Standards Board

Sheriff's Expense Allowance

Commission on Women

Kentucky Legal Education Opportunity Fund

Access to Justice

Life Safety or Closed Jails

Local Jailers Allowance

Whitehaven Welcome Center

Bluegrass State Games

Go Higher within the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority

Work Study scholarships within the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority

Teacher Scholarships within the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority

Early Childhood Development scholarships within the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority

Frankfort cafeterias operated by Department of Parks

Insurance subsidy program within Personnel Cabinet

School Technology in coal counties

Coal County College Completion Scholarship Program

Arts Council Marketing program

Instructional Resources (textbooks)

Professional Development program

Appalachian Learning Disabled Tutoring Program

Commonwealth School Improvement Fund

Community Education program

Collaborative Center for Literacy Development

Georgia Chafee Teenage Parent Program

Leadership and Mentor Fund

Middle School Academic Center

Teacher's Professional Growth Fund

Teacher Academies Program

Teacher Recruitment and Retention Program - Educator Quality and Diversity

Virtual Learning Program

Writing Program

Lexington Hearing and Speech Center

Heuser Hearing and Language Academy

Teach for America

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.