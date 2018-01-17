Here are the 70 programs cut from Bevin's budget

Gov. Matt Bevin (Source: WAVE 3 News)
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - During his State of the Commonwealth address on Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin announced he would cut 70 programs from the government budget.
>> PREVIOUS STORY: Governor calls for 6.25 percent cuts to agencies
Bevin plans to cut the following programs from the government budget:
- County Fair Grants in Department of Agriculture
- Farmer's Market Senior Program in Department of Agriculture
- ARC of Kentucky
- Kentucky Lung Cancer Education Awareness Detection Survivorship Collaborative
- Norton Kosair Children's Hospital Poison Control Center
- Kentucky Colon Cancer Screening Program
- Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program
- Madison County Early Intervention Services
- Lung Cancer Research within the Council on Postsecondary Education
- Washington D.C. Internships within the Council on Postsecondary Education
- Professional Education Preparation within the Council on Post Secondary Education
- Minority Student College Preparation within the Council on Postsecondary Education
- Autism Training Center within the Council on Postsecondary Education
- Southern Regional Education Board Doctoral Scholars within the Council on Postsecondary Education
- Community Operations Board at Eastern Kentucky University
- Adult Agriculture at the Community and Technical College System
- Kentucky Coal Academy at the Community and Technical College System
- Kentucky Folk Art Center at Morehead State University
- Kentucky Center for Mathematics at Northern Kentucky University
- Kentucky Mesonet at Western Kentucky University
- University Press at the University of Kentucky
- Kentucky Transportation Center at UK
- Center for Entrepreneurship at UK
- Agriculture Public Service at UK
- Hospital Direct Support at UK
- Trover Clinic
- Mining Engineering Scholarships at UK
- Robinson Scholars at UK
- Family Medical Residency in Owensboro
- State Planning Fund in state budget office
- Area Development Fund in Department for Local Government
- Conservation Districts Local Aid
- State Tree Nurseries
- Environmental Education Council
- Libraries, Direct Local Aid Non-Construction Aid
- Kentucky Teacher Internships within the Education Professional Standards Board
- Sheriff's Expense Allowance
- Commission on Women
- Kentucky Legal Education Opportunity Fund
- Access to Justice
- Life Safety or Closed Jails
- Local Jailers Allowance
- Whitehaven Welcome Center
- Bluegrass State Games
- Go Higher within the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority
- Work Study scholarships within the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority
- Teacher Scholarships within the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority
- Early Childhood Development scholarships within the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority
- Frankfort cafeterias operated by Department of Parks
- Insurance subsidy program within Personnel Cabinet
- School Technology in coal counties
- Coal County College Completion Scholarship Program
- Arts Council Marketing program
- Instructional Resources (textbooks)
- Professional Development program
- Appalachian Learning Disabled Tutoring Program
- Commonwealth School Improvement Fund
- Community Education program
- Collaborative Center for Literacy Development
- Georgia Chafee Teenage Parent Program
- Leadership and Mentor Fund
- Middle School Academic Center
- Teacher's Professional Growth Fund
- Teacher Academies Program
- Teacher Recruitment and Retention Program - Educator Quality and Diversity
- Virtual Learning Program
- Writing Program
- Lexington Hearing and Speech Center
- Heuser Hearing and Language Academy
- Teach for America
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.