Fundraiser saves pony who lost penis to cancer, frostbite

BRIDGTON, Maine (AP) - A Maine animal rescue group says it has raised enough money to save a 15-year-old pony that lost part of its penis due to cancer and frostbite.
Bridgton-based Animal Rescue Unit took over care of the pony that was suffering from cancer and infection. Brogan Horton said temperatures plummeting to 25 below exacerbated the problem, causing part of the animal's flesh to break off during an examination.
The animal, named Richard, will be spared from being euthanized thanks to a fundraising campaign that surpassed its goal of raising $4,000 for care, including reconstruction.
Horton said the pony will be transferred to an animal hospital on Friday and the surgery will take place Monday. She said the goal is for the pony to live the remainder of its life pain-free.
