Teen sisters missing from Tennessee could be in Kentucky

The sisters were last seen in Springfield, Tenn., on Friday. (Source: The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

(WAVE) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, along with the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office (Tennessee), are asking for the public’s help to locate two missing teenagers.

Kayla, 17, and her sister Brooke, 14, disappeared from Springfield, Tenn., on Friday. Brooke has red hair and hazel eyes. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 128 pounds. Kayla has brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 134 pounds.

The sisters may be in Missouri or Kentucky.

Anyone who has seen Kayla or Brooke or has information on their whereabouts is urged to call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) of the Robertson County Sheriff Office at 615-384-4911.

