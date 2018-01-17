Florence Freedom announce passing of owner - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Florence Freedom announce passing of owner

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
Source: Florence Freedom Professional Baseball Facebook page Source: Florence Freedom Professional Baseball Facebook page
FLORENCE, KY (FOX19) -

The Florence Freedom announced the passing of their president and owner Wednesday morning.

In a post on their Facebook page, officials with northern Kentucky's professional baseball team expressed their sadness and said they are asking for prayer for the family of Clint Brown.

It's unclear how Brown died but the team says they will pass along more information as they get it.

