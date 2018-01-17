Are you in the sick boat?

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Are you one of the lucky ones who aren't sick right now? Wash those hands, slap on that sanitizer and stay clear of anyone who looks like they are going down!



What's going around right now feels and is pretty serious. Doctor's offices and immediate care offices are jam-packed.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the flu is widespread across the country including Indiana and Kentucky.

Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness said since August there have been 615 cases of the flu. Those numbers will still go up.

Is it more than just the flu going around? WAVE 3 News reporter Maira Ansari is going to be speaking with a Norton physician to find out and will have more on WAVE 3 News at 5:30.

In the meantime, if you are sick here are some tips:

Stay at home

Wear a mask

Clean your hands

Get the flu shot

Doctors still advise getting the flu shot, it provides some protection.

