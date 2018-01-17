JCPS evaluating roads, will operate on 2-hour delay Thursday

The issue falls back on the neighborhood streets still covered with ice. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Jefferson County Public Schools is disappointed about the lack of sunshine needed to improve road conditions.

The district decided not to cancel school on Thursday, January 18, instead opting for a 2-hour delay. Transportation for early childhood students will not be provided.

The issue of cancellation falls back on the neighborhood streets still covered with ice. This was the main factor when JCPS decided to cancel Wednesday's classes.

"The main roads are in great shape and I know that frustrates a lot of people," JCPS Chief Operations Officer Mike Raisor said. "Some people don't see a problem, but when you get on the secondary streets it becomes an issue of safety and we are never going to put our kids at risk."

Many of the neighborhood streets are outside of Metro Public Works' jurisdiction.

"We will not treat those neighborhood streets with plows and salt trucks," Department of Public Works communications specialist Harold Adams said. "We simply do not have the resources."

Nearly 1,000 miles of neighborhood streets were left untreated in the Metro, according to the city's Metro Snow Map.

With that said, both JCPS and Metro Public Works are waiting on the ice to melt on its own. JCPS transports nearly 70,000 students each day and buses stop at about 24,000 different locations, according to Raisor.

"What we are running into now is neighborhoods that don't plow unless there is a substantial amount of snow," Raisor said. "So, unless there is 4-6 inches of snow on the road, they're not going to plow, the snow packs down, and you basically have ice rinks in these neighborhoods."

JCPS had employees scattered throughout the district on Wednesday who drove the bus routes and reported road conditions to the central office.

