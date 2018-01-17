Crews respond to business fire in McCracken Co., KY

According to the McCracken County Kentucky Sheriff's Office, crews are responding to a fire at Pecks Market on Oaks Road.

Authorities said to avoid driving in the area to allow crews to get in.

Reidland and Hendron Fire Departments are at the scene.

No other information is available right now.

