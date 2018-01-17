Customer complain that gas station swapped diesel, gasoline

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) - Some Maine drivers say their vehicles were damaged when they purchased fuel at a gas station where the diesel and gasoline were in the wrong pumps.
The Kennebec Journal reports the drivers filled their tanks at a Mobil station in Waterville last week. The owner of the gas station says he has received complaints from six customers who told him the diesel and gasoline had been mixed up.
Kevin Strickland says he has paid over $700 to fix vehicle parts that were damaged as a result of the mishap. Other customers had smaller repair problems.
The station owner says Mobil officials are investigating the error to determine what happened. The owner says he is collecting information so Mobil can compensate customers after the problem is figured out.
