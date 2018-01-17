Billy Reed: At UofL, David Padgett just keeps on working

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - He's surely aware of the newspaper stories and the talk-show chatter about who's going to replace him after the season, as if that's a foregone conclusion.

David Padgett just keeps on working.

He knows about the fans who have turned in their season tickets – or simply aren't showing up at the KFC Yum! Center – as a way of protesting the scandals that have smeared University of Louisville basketball.

David Padgett just keeps on being positive.

He's aware of the fans who criticize his ability to teach and coach at a high level, the ones who says he's too nice to crack down on his players or too callow to hold his own against his competitors, or too this or that.

David Padgett just keeps on learning and improving.

Something special is happening right before our eyes, and we can't see it because we are blinded by ... what? Anger? Frustration? Scandal fatigue? Outrage? All of these?

But that is our problem. David Padgett, who accepted an unprecedented – some say impossible – challenge with his eyes wide shut, just keeps on writing his own profile in courage, concerned only with doing the best he can by his university and his players.

MORE UofL COVERAGE

+ 2018 football schedule announced

+ Cards top Notre Dame in 2OT behind Spalding's career night

The most unfair of his detractors still measure him by the Cardinals' embarrassing 29-point loss to Kentucky in Rupp Arena, a day when the players could do nothing right and then quit on their rookie coach.

But since that nadir, Padgett and his players, alone in their bunker and surrounded by naysayers, have fought and clawed their way back to respectability, the most recent proof being their double-overtime victory over Notre Dame on Tuesday night in South Bend, Ind., a place the Cards win about as often as the network announcers miss an opportunity to tell us that Dickie V. helped bring Ryan McMahon to UofL.

Heading into Sunday's home game against Boston College, Padgett's Cards have knocked off Florida State on the road, Virginia Tech at home, and Notre Dame on the road. All three have been ranked at one time or another. All three have chances at NCAA bids. All three are coached by veterans who have far more experience than Padgett.

Far more? That's an understatement. Florida State's Leonard Hamilton is in his 30th year as a head coach; Virginia Tech's Buzz Williams in his 11th, and Notre Dame's Mike Brey in his 23rd. That's a total of 64 years. David Padgett first blew a whistle as a head coach, at any level, last October.

The Cards have lost four of their 18 games, and only the UK loss has been a disaster. The others came against Purdue, one of the nation's best teams, at West Lafayette; Seton Hall at home; and Clemson on the road. All three were single-digit losses, and all three weren't decided until the final minutes.

Maybe the Cards would have a better record if Hall of Fame Rick Pitino were still on the bench, but maybe not. The team could go into a tailspin, but maybe not. All that's certain is that Padgett is winning friends and earning admirers everywhere he goes. Wherever his career path takes him, you can bet he'll be a success because he has the smarts, the presence and the will.

At 6-foot-10, Padgett may tie Wake Forest's Danny Manning for the second-tallest head coach behind Georgetown's Patrick Ewing in NCAA Division I, and, at 32, he's the youngest. He still looks like an overgrown kid on the sidelines, more of a teammate in a suit than a coach, but as the season has progressed, Padgett seems to be learning to handle the delicate balance between being a players' coach and being a demanding coach.

Under Padgett, the Cards aren't a particularly pretty team to watch. Sometimes they look completely out of sync. Sometimes not everybody seems to have his head in the game. Other times, however, they dazzle with their shooting, shot-blocking, and determination.

Under Padgett, 6-foot-10 Ray Spalding has emerged as a force who has the pro scouts drooling, and the aforementioned McMahon – you did know Vitale told Pitino about him, right? – has contributed leadership and long-range shooting off the bench. The gifted swingmen, Deng Adel and V.J. King – continue to tease with jaw-dropping displays of potential, but still remain works in progress.

The seniors, steady guard Quentin Snider and maddening center Anas Mahmoud, have taken nicely to Padgett's coaching. When Padgett replaced Mahmoud in the starting lineup with 6-11 Malik Williams, Mahmoud handled it with grace and class. Another freshman, guard Darius Perry, provides energy off the bench, and sophomore transfer Dwayne Sutton, who played his high school ball at Manual, seems to enjoy being home.

Although they play ugly at times, they are a lovable bunch. Padgett's Puppies, if you want to get into the nickname thing. Whatever happens from here, they are destined to go down in history as the guys who played for The Boy Coach.

It is impossible to overstate the magnitude of what Padgett is trying to do, and that should never be forgotten. Imagine a rookie head coach stepping in for Nick Saban at Alabama. Or a fresh law school graduate being promoted to head of a huge firm.

The closest thing to the Padgett saga was when Mike Davis replaced Bob Knight at Indiana. But even Davis, who had never been a head coach at any level in the U.S., coached a national team in Venezuela. In addition, Davis had far more experience than Padgett as an assistant coach.

If this team can somehow earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament, it will be a wonderful tribute to Padgett. Anything more than that, and UofL might want to consider calling Hollywood, where there's always a market for feel-good stories. Right now the season's outcome is anybody's guess – and anybody and everybody around The ‘Ville seems to have their own guess, some of which change game-by-game.

Unfortunately, some fans will remain so consumed by the future that they will never see what's happening right in front of them. A young man admirable in every respect is swimming in uncharted waters. Tall as he is, a lot of observers think he's in over his head.

David Padgett just keeps swimming, one stroke at a time.

Billy Reed is a longtime sportswriter who contributes regular columns to WAVE3.com.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.