Kroger rolling out 'Edge'-y new technology

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Kroger is getting Edge-y. No really, the Cincinnati based grocery chain is rolling out a new technology called Kroger Edge.

Kroger officials say nearly 200 stores will have access to their new shopping experience by the end of 2018. Currently, Kroger Edge is only operational in about a handful of stores, says Business Insider.

So how does it work? The grocer says Kroger Edge will be installed on store shelves where paper price tags are now. Edge will digitally displace pricing and nutritional information as well as video ads and coupons.

Kroger says Edge will allow them to instantly change prices and activate promotions as they work to get the upper hand on their competition.

Business Insider says they also plan for Kroger Edge to communicate with smartphones in the future. The smartphone feature would highlight the items on your shopping list when you are on the correct aisle by lighting up the shelf underneath the product.

Kroger officials also say that the smartphone feature would distinguish brands as well by highlighting the specific item on the shelf as well.

For the handful of stores currently working with Kroger Edge, the smartphone feature is not yet ready and you have to use a Kroger handheld device, officials say.