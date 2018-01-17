Multiple people shot in barber shop at 6th & Oak streets

The shooting was reported around 2:55 p.m. on Wednesday. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating a shooting at a barber shop in the Limerick neighborhood.

The call of the shooting came in around 2:55 p.m. Wednesday from the 600 block of West Oak Street.

When LMPD officers arrived at the scene, they located multiple victims, according to MetroSafe. LMPD later confirmed that three black males had been shot.

Police said all of the victims were taken to University Hospital with what appear to be non life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects and no arrests have yet been made.

