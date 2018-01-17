Metro government, JCPS working together to clear problem roads

70,000 JCPS students are transported to school by bus, and officials said the job can't be done safely when some roads are still icy. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The city of Louisville is trying to help Jefferson County Schools get back in session safely.

School was cancelled Wednesday because there were so many snow covered and icy neighborhood streets, and the cold temperatures didn't help the issues.

The city said they don't have the funds or manpower to clear hundreds of neighborhood roads on JCPS routes, but they did have conference calls going with JCPS Wednesday afternoon to figure out which problem areas they could help with.

"That snow just gets packed down and you basically have ice rinks in these neighborhoods," JCPS Chief Operating Officer Dr. Mike Raisor said.

Parents want kids back in school and so does JCPS, but the district's bottom line, "Safety First," isn't budging.

Raisor said with 70,000 students to transport and around 24,000 bus stops, it's not possible to get the job done safely when hundreds of neighborhood streets are still icy.

"Conditions like this with the potential for a slide off or even an accident that we're not part of, and having to wait and the children being out in the cold - we really can't risk that," Raisor said.

Raisor said he understands the frustration parents may feel when they see clear main streets and wonder why the district is closed. That's because there are still issues on neighborhood streets.

JCPS teams looked at neighborhood streets across the county Wednesday and saw that many were still snow covered. The checks included roads near Atherton High, the Bon Air Neighborhood and several near Iroquois Park.

Streets with hills and intersections at the bottom are also a problems for bus drivers.

"We don't have the resources to treat every road," District 9 Metro Councilman Bill Hollander said.

Council members have heard from their constituents and saw the problems in their districts, like an area of University Road in Clifton where garbage trucks couldn't get through. The mayor's office and newly-elected council President David James contacted Public Works to see if workers could help JCPS get trouble routes cleared.

"Even a small amount of snow when you get these very, very cold temperatures where nothing melts, you have streets that haven't been treated - particularly on hills where there are real concerns about safety," Hollander said. "The sooner we get that done the better. "

JCPS schools were closed on Friday, Tuesday and Wednesday because of inclement weather. The school system announced Wednesday night that school would operate on a 2-hour delay on Thursday, with no transportation for early childhood students.

