Dale Earnhardt Jr. helps car stuck in the snow, later hits a tree

(RNN) – Being able to turn left at 200 mph doesn’t count for much when the roads get icy.

On his Twitter account, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said he “center punched a pine tree” while driving in North Carolina. The retired NASCAR driver lives in Mooresville, NC, about 40 miles north of Charlotte.

Earnhardt said the accident happened about 5 minutes after the picture in his post was taken. He said he helped tow someone off the side of the road.

Current NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney gave Junior a tip of the helmet for his good deed.

One fan couldn’t help himself and delivered a good-natured jab at the former champion.

Earnhardt retired from auto racing in 2017.

