Dale Earnhardt Jr. helps car stuck in the snow, later hits a tree

(RNN) – Being able to turn left at 200 mph doesn’t count for much when the roads get icy.
On his Twitter account, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said he “center punched a pine tree” while driving in North Carolina. The retired NASCAR driver lives in Mooresville, NC, about 40 miles north of Charlotte.
NC stay off the roads today/tonight. 5 minutes after helping these folks I center punched a pine tree. All good. Probably just needs a new alignment. pic.twitter.com/OfA5Q28jew— Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 17, 2018
Thanks for helping my guy J out. It was a group effort. You need help?— Brian Keselowski (@KeselowskiBrian) January 17, 2018
All good— Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 17, 2018
Earnhardt said the accident happened about 5 minutes after the picture in his post was taken. He said he helped tow someone off the side of the road.
Current NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney gave Junior a tip of the helmet for his good deed.
In case y’all didn’t think @DaleJr was a great person already, just saw him covered in snow trying to help a car get out of a ditch. Said he didn’t need my help. Haha— Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) January 17, 2018
One fan couldn’t help himself and delivered a good-natured jab at the former champion.
Jr. did you attempt to turn right? Gets ya every time...— Marty Lewandowski (@martyinco) January 17, 2018
Earnhardt retired from auto racing in 2017.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.
Authorities in the Russian region of Yakutia where temperatures have dropped to record lows are not reporting any disruptions of heating or crucial supplies.More >>
Authorities in the Russian region of Yakutia where temperatures have dropped to record lows are not reporting any disruptions of heating or crucial supplies.More >>
A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain has blanketed a large swath of the South, trailed by a blast of frigid air that could approach record low temperatures.More >>
A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain has blanketed a large swath of the South, trailed by a blast of frigid air that could approach record low temperatures.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Authorities in the Russian region of Yakutia where temperatures have dropped to record lows are not reporting any disruptions of heating or crucial supplies.More >>
Authorities in the Russian region of Yakutia where temperatures have dropped to record lows are not reporting any disruptions of heating or crucial supplies.More >>
Although some melting occurred Wednesday afternoon, any snow or slush will freeze over again through early Thursday morning.More >>
Although some melting occurred Wednesday afternoon, any snow or slush will freeze over again through early Thursday morning.More >>
A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain has blanketed a large swath of the South, trailed by a blast of frigid air that could approach record low temperatures.More >>
A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain has blanketed a large swath of the South, trailed by a blast of frigid air that could approach record low temperatures.More >>
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.More >>
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.More >>
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.More >>
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.More >>
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.More >>
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.More >>
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.More >>
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.More >>
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.More >>
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.More >>