Volunteers needed for annual street count of homeless population

The Coalition for the Homeless will conduct their annual street count Jan. 25. (Source: Kasey Cunningham, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Volunteers are needed to help count Louisville's homeless population.

The Coalition for the Homeless performs an annual street count each January to verify the number of homeless people in the city. That number helps determine how they allocate their resources.

They need as many volunteers as possible to get an accurate count.

Volunteers must attend a training session Wednesday, Jan. 24 from 6 to 7 p.m. The count happens in the early morning of Jan. 25.

Those who help the Coalition for the Homeless with the count do get a warm breakfast when they are finished.

