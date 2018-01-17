Elizabethtown Police searching for theft suspect

The grainy image shows a woman with red hair standing outside of a store. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Elizabethtown Police have asked for the public's help identifying and locating a theft suspect.

Officials posted a surveillance photo of the suspect to their Facebook page on Wednesday. The photo shows a grainy image of a woman with red hair standing outside of a store.

Police said the woman pictured was involved in a vehicle break-in in the parking lot of a Planet Fitness location. A credit card was stolen, and was later attempted for use at a local Walmart.

The suspect was driving a silver Chrysler or Dodge minivan at the time of the incident, according to police.

Anyone with information has been encouraged to contact Hardin County Crimestoppers at 800-597-8123.

