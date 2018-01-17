AG Beshear, Survivors Council debut criminal justice recommendations

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A panel of crime victims assembled in 2017 has delivered recommendations to improve Kentucky's criminal justice system.

Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear discussed the panel's 25 recommendations with the media on Wednesday. The panel consists of 25 survivors of violent crimes, ranging from gun violence to sexual abuse.

The recommendations included making sure every prosecutor's office has a victim advocate, funding for law enforcement and training for survivor advocates.

"You have fought for yourselves, for your families," Beshear said. "Now you're fighting for all those other survivors and future survivors out there."

Council members held four meetings throughout 2017 to develop resources for victims and plan awareness and training efforts for the report, according to the Attorney General's Office.

The AG said the program is the first of its kind in the country.

“Having a seat at this table has empowered me to affect change in the process while making things better for other victims who have to walk the same road,” Lisa Murray, Survivors Council member and survivor of domestic violence, said. “Through the experience on the Survivors Council I have learned that people do care, will support and fight, will lift you up when depleted of energy and will celebrate as you learn that you are worthy of all things good in this world."

The council and the Office of Victims Advocacy plan to roll out an aid group to help crime victims navigate the criminal and legal system later this year, according to the AG Office.

