KY senator introduces bill to legalize adult use of marijuana

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Legalizing marijuana has gotten a lot of Kentucky politicians talking recently. Now, one state senator wants to make it a reality.

Republican Senator Dan Seum filed Senate Bill 80 to legalize the adult use of cannabis in Kentucky.

Seum says the bill would be a cash cow for the state.

One Kentucky native who now lives in Colorado and owns a cannabis dispensary, says she wonders what Kentucky is waiting for.

"It would be phenomenal in the state of Kentucky. It's the number one cash crop today, marijuana -- cannabis is. The fact that the state isn't capitalizing on that and using it for productive reasons I often question," shop owner Ashly Taylor said. "There's a lot of job opportunity, in addition to the tax revenue that could be coming to pay for the pension and some the other issues that we're currently struggling with in the state of Kentucky."

Seum's bill would regulate the possession, growth, use and sale of small amounts of cannabis.

The senator's son has been a leader of efforts to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky.

