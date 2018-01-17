14-year-old charged in Nov. 2017 Algonquin Pkwy murder

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD has made an arrest in a November 2017 that killed one man and injured another victim.

Police said on Wednesday that a 14-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of Terrance Foster, 43.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Name of Winkler Ave. homicide victim released

+ Man dead, woman injured in shooting near Family Dollar

Foster and another victim were shot inside a car in the 700 block of Algonquin Parkway on November 13, 2017. The car then traveled to a Family Dollar store on Winkler Avenue and crashed.

Foster died from his injuries at University Hospital, according to the Jefferson County Deputy Coroner. The other victim's injuries were non-life threatening.

The teen has been charged with murder and assault. The juvenile is housed at the youth detention center.

Police have not released a motive or any further suspect information in this case.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.