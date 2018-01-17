Doctor: Smoking kills more people than drugs; raise state cigarette tax

The director of the James Graham Brown Cancer Center wants politicians to raise the state cigarette tax. (Source: WAVE 3 News File)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - The director of the James Graham Brown Cancer Center went to Frankfort Wednesday to lobby for a higher cigarette tax.

Doctor Jason Chesney told a legislative panel that smoking-related diseases, including lung cancer, are killing more Kentuckians than the opioid epidemic.

He says raising the state cigarette tax by $1 per pack would combat the "cycle of death" caused by smoking.

A bill to raise the tobacco tax has not been introduced in the General Assembly.

