Louisville woman accusing ex-Olympic doctor of abuse set to testify

The search for a new superintendent for Jefferson County Public Schools has been narrowed down to two candidates. Now district officials want to know the public's opinion.More >>
The search for a new superintendent for Jefferson County Public Schools has been narrowed down to two candidates. Now district officials want to know the public's opinion.More >>
During his State of the Commonwealth address on Tuesday Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin announced he would cut 70 programs from the government budget.More >>
During his State of the Commonwealth address on Tuesday Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin announced he would cut 70 programs from the government budget.More >>
The ambulance sirens just barely drowned out the hum of the police chopper as three gunshot victims were rushed to the hospital Wednesday from a shooting on Oak Street.More >>
The ambulance sirens just barely drowned out the hum of the police chopper as three gunshot victims were rushed to the hospital Wednesday from a shooting on Oak Street.More >>
Michael Renne Hamblen, 21, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Jasmine Newsome, 26, in the Park Hill neighborhood.More >>
Michael Renne Hamblen, 21, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Jasmine Newsome, 26, in the Park Hill neighborhood.More >>
140 victims have accused Nassar of assault, in what Rachel Denhollander called a cover-up by USA Gymnastics.More >>
140 victims have accused Nassar of assault, in what Rachel Denhollander called a cover-up by USA Gymnastics.More >>