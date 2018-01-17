Louisville woman accusing ex-Olympic doctor of abuse set to testify

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More women took the stand on Wednesday in the sentencing trail against former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Nassar pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct with children in November 2017. He admitted to penetrating girls - ungloved - in medical exams, according to NBC News. Among the victims are Olympic gymnasts Gabby Douglas, Makayla Maroney and Aly Raisman.

The very first accuser was a Louisville woman, Rachel Denhollander, who came forward to the Indianapolis Star in 2016. She said the abuse started when she was 15-years-old and training in Michigan.

At first, she thought the exam was routine internal pelvic floor work.

"As I was laying there on the table, I had the same thought process every time - 'if this is sexual abuse, I am not his first victim,'" Denhollander said. "If I'm not his first victim, someone else has spoken up and been silenced. This is clearly something he does regularly. If this is something he does regularly, there is no way that women have not told other people before what he's doing."

140 victims have accused Nassar of assault, in what Denhollander called a cover-up by USA Gymnastics. She is set to testify on Friday.

