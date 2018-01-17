3 shot inside salon near Old Louisville

There were children in the building when shots rang out, but none of them were hurt. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The ambulance sirens just barely drowned out the hum of the police chopper as three gunshot victims were rushed to the hospital Wednesday from a shooting on Oak Street.

"She's just emotionally devastated from this you know," Terry Richardson said. "This is her livelihood, her business, a part of this community for more than 25 years."

Richardson's sister owns Signatures, the salon and barber shop on 6th and Oak Streets where the shooting happened.

"It's really a blessing that my sister is able to talk to me and she didn't get injured also," Richardson said.

The salon is on the bottom floor. The barber shop is above, which is where Richardson told WAVE 3 News he believed the gunfire started.

"Hopefully they come out well," Richardson said of the shooting victims.

Children were also in the building at the time of the gunfire.

Metro Council President David James was shocked.

"The way that effects these children you know, they were there to have a haircut and enjoy time with their parents," James said. "You've got bullets all around them and people being shot. There's really no words for it."

This the first time the shop has ever had a problem. An incident like this is enough to shut someone down.

"I have not ever had any form of a complaint from this particular business," James told us.

Richardson hopes his sister will be resilient.

"She's crying, she's praying, and hoping we can get past this," Richardson said.

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact the Louisville Metro Police Department through their anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

