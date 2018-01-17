LMPD: Argument over scrambled eggs led to first homicide of 2018

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have made an arrest in the first homicide case of 2018.

Michael Renee Hamblen, 21, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Jasmine Newsome, 26, in the Park Hill neighborhood.

The shooting happened on Jan. 6 in the 2300 block of West Ormsby Avenue. When police arrived at the scene, they found Newsome with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at University Hospital. Police said a dispute over scrambled eggs led to the shooting.

In addition to the murder charge, Hamblen is also facing charges for tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. The gun has not been recovered.

Hamblen is a convicted felon with two previous domestic-violence convictions,and according to his arrest report, he was aware he was not supposed to possess firearms.

Hamblen is currently lodged at LMDC.

