LMPD makes arrest in first homicide of 2018

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have made an arrest in the first homicide case of 2018.

Michael Renne Hamblen, 21, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Jasmine Newsome, 26, in the Park Hill neighborhood.

The shooting happened on January 6 in the 2300 block of West Ormsby Avenue. When police arrived on scene, they found Newsome with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at University Hospital. Police said a dispute led to the shooting.

In addition to the murder charge, Hamblen is also facing charges for tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

He is currently lodged at LMDC.

