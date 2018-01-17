Johnson has double-double, Missouri State beats Valpo 64-57

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Alize Johnson had 24 points and 17 rebounds and Missouri State held off Valparaiso for a 64-57 victory on Wednesday night.

Johnson was 9-of-14 shooting, made three 3-pointers and collected his eighth straight double-double. Jarred Dixon finished with 12 points for Missouri State (15-5, 5-2 Missouri Valley Conference), which swept the Crusaders and has won six of its last eight.

Dixon hit a jumper, Johnson scored eight points, and Obediah Church capped a 12-2 run with a dunk that stretched Missouri State's one-point lead to 57-46 with five minutes to play.

Tevonn Walker scored the next five points, and Max Joseph made a 3-pointer during an 11-4 spurt that pulled the Crusaders to 61-57 with 33 seconds left. Dixon made 3 of 4 free throws to seal it.

Markus Golder scored 12 points and Walker had 10 to lead Valparaiso (11-9, 2-5).

