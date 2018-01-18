Haitians face hurdles after protected-status renewal delays

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Romane Petit, center, and other protestors sit on a downtown street as they march in support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) programs for immigrants, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 201...

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Firamante Peters, of Miami, attends a rally in support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) programs for immigrants, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, in Miami.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Mercedes Kent, of New York City, left, marches in support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) programs for immigrants, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, in Miami.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Rick Sanchez, of Miami, center, pauses for a moment of silence during a rally in support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) programs Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, in Miami.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Frank Corbishley, of Coral Gables, Fla., marches in support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) programs Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, in Miami.

By PHILIP MARCELO and ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - Thousands of Haitian immigrants living in the U.S. legally will face employment and travel hurdles because President Donald Trump's administration delayed the process of re-registering those with temporary protected status, Haitian community leaders and immigrant activists say.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services released details Thursday about the next steps for the 60,000 Haitians with the special status, an agency spokeswoman told The Associated Press.

But the information comes too late to help the thousands of Haitians who hold immigration documents that show their legal and work status expiring Monday, said immigrants and advocates, some of whom wondered - in light of the president's recent remarks about Haiti - if the bureaucratic slowdown was deliberate.

"They told me that if I don't bring the work papers, they will send me home because it is the law. You have to have work papers. I am under pressure," said Edelyne Jean, a 35-year-old nursing assistant in Coral Springs, Florida, who supports four younger siblings still in Haiti. "They say that if I don't bring anything new by Jan. 22 or the 23rd at the most, I am jobless."

Haitian workers like Jean will be left at the mercy of employers, who could simply choose to let them go, or hire someone else rather than wait for a process that could take months, says the Rev. Dieufort Fleurissaint, chairman of Haitian Americans United, a Boston-based community group.

"They're putting a lot of people in a very, very difficult situation," he says of federal officials. "Employers are not going to take time to understand this. People will be in limbo come Monday."

Haitians were granted temporary protected status to live and work in the U.S. after a devastating earthquake struck their Caribbean homeland in 2010. The status has been renewed a number of times over the past seven years, to the chagrin of critics who say the humanitarian measure was never meant to allow immigrants to establish roots in the U.S.

The Trump administration announced in November that Haitians living under the temporary status would have until July 2019 to get their affairs in order and return home.

The problem is that officials didn't tell people with that status how to go about renewing it. Other groups eligible for similar status have received more lead time to re-register; the administration issued renewal guidelines for Nicaraguans and Hondurans in mid-December, before their status expired in January.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services says it wasn't able to release details about the re-registration process for Haitians sooner because officials had to work out the work authorization language, among other things.

But Thursday's announcement automatically extends the work permits for Haitians on temporary protected status through July, says U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services spokeswoman Sharon Scheidhauer. It acknowledges "not all re-registrants will receive" the work authorization cards before the current ones expire on Monday.

And Haitian workers will be able to simply show employers the agency's Thursday notice as proof their work status is still valid until their new employment documents arrive, she says.

Nevertheless, the bureaucratic slowdown "reinforces the message" that Haitians aren't welcome in America, says Geralde Gabeau, a Haitian immigrant who heads the Immigrant Family Services Institute, a Boston-based nonprofit that provides academic support to immigrant youths.

"It goes hand-in-hand with what the president said last week," she says, referring to the closed-door meeting Trump held with U.S. senators during which he is said to have profanely disparaged African countries and asked why the U.S. would want more Haitians. "It's not just words. It's actions. They don't want Haitians here, so they're doing whatever they can to discourage them so that they go back to their country."

At least in Boston, which has the nation's third-largest Haitian community after Miami and New York, the delays have already led to job losses, Fleurissaint says. Some Haitians working as porters, janitors and food-service workers at Boston's Logan International Airport were let go this summer because they didn't receive new work permits before the most recent expiration date for temporary protected status, which was in July, he says.

And a woman in Massachusetts was warned by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services this week that she wouldn't be able to re-enter the country if she attempted to attend her father's funeral in Haiti this weekend, Gabeau said.

Haitians on temporary protected status could encounter other hurdles, such as renewing their driver's licenses, says Sarang Sekhavat, director of federal policy at the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition.

Haitian community leaders are gathering lawyers to assist families as problems arise.

"We're going to be fighting back," Gabeau says. "We will not stay silent. This is not acceptable."

___

___

Gomez Licon reported from Miami.

