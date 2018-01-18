Public forums scheduled to question JCPS superintendent candidates

Four public forums will give parents a chance to meet the JCPS superintendent candidates and ask them questions. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The search for a new superintendent for Jefferson County Public Schools has been narrowed down to two candidates.

District officials now want to know the public's opinion.

Acting Superintendent Marty Pollio and JCPS Chief Operations Officer Mike Raisor were announced as finalists earlier this month.

JCPS recently launched an online survey where anyone in the community can give their input. Click or tap here to access that survey.

Four public forums are also planned during which the candidates will field questions and meet families.

The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Jan. 25 at Central High School - 1130 W. Chestnut St.

Monday, Jan. 29 at Gheens Auditorium - 4425 Preston Hwy. (adjacent to Louisville Male High School)

Tuesday, Jan. 30 at Ballard High School - 6000 Brownsboro Road

Thursday, Feb. 1 at Pleasure Ridge Park High School - 5901 Greenwood Road

All of the forums begin at 6 p.m.

