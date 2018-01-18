Ikea magazine ad doubles as pregnancy test

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you suspect you might be pregnant, no need to run to the drugstore. Just grab a magazine.

Ikea has collaborated with Medical Lab Mercene Labs to create an ad that doubles as a pregnancy test.

It works like a traditional pregnancy stick test, only the indicator strip is flat, on the magazine page. Putting urine on the marked area will show whether you're pregnant.

If you are pregnant, you won't see two lines or a plus sign, you will see a discounted price appear.

From Mashable.com

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.