Car made out of snow fools police officers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Canadian man used his snow sculpting skills to fool police in Montreal.

Simon Laprise made the snow-car, noting that he was just trying to fool the snow removal folks. It's illegal to park on the street during snow removal, which is probably why the police officers showed up to check out the situation.

When the officers arrived, they weren't even mad. They left a note which read, "You made our night!"

