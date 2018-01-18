Headless chickens found in Connecticut courtroom

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - Authorities in Connecticut are investigating the discovery of two decapitated chickens inside a courtroom.
Judicial marshals and maintenance staff investigating a putrid smell made the grisly discovery Wednesday morning in the public seating area of a courtroom in a state courthouse in Bridgeport.
The headless chickens were under a bench.
Authorities say the carcasses were decorated in silver, green and gold glitter. There was no immediate indication how the decapitated chickens got there and the discovery is under investigation.
The Connecticut Post reports that decapitated chickens have been found outside city courthouses before, but never inside. The placement of decapitated chickens is used in Santeria, an Afro-Caribbean religion, to protect a person from being found guilty of a crime.
Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com
