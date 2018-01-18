January 18, 2018

My Dog Eats First

Supplies That My Dog Eats First Needs:

Dog/Cat Food - Wet and Dry

Heavy Duty Storage Bins (for their foodbank, to keep the mice out)

Zip Lock Bags (1 or 2 Gallon and Sandwich Size Ziplock Bags)

Cat Litter

Animal Food Dishes & Water Bowls

Collars/Leashes & Harnesses of ALL sizes

New or GENTLY USED (clean) fleece blankets

Food/Supply Drop-off Location:

2509 Portland Ave.

Wednesdays; 6pm-9pm

mydogeatsfirst.org

