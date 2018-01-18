January 18, 2018

My Dog Eats First
Supplies That My Dog Eats First Needs:
Dog/Cat Food - Wet and Dry
Heavy Duty Storage Bins (for their foodbank, to keep the mice out)
Zip Lock Bags (1 or 2 Gallon and Sandwich Size Ziplock Bags)
Cat Litter
Animal Food Dishes & Water Bowls
Collars/Leashes & Harnesses of ALL sizes
New or GENTLY USED (clean) fleece blankets
Food/Supply Drop-off Location:
2509 Portland Ave.
Wednesdays; 6pm-9pm
mydogeatsfirst.org
