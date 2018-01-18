Deputy US marshal killed while serving Pennsylvania warrant

By MARK SCOLFORO

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A U.S. Marshals Service deputy died Thursday after being shot while serving a warrant inside a Harrisburg home, and police killed the suspect after he later fired at other officers.

Authorities said Christopher David Hill, 45, was part of a team serving an arrest warrant on a woman when gunfire erupted.

Hill suffered a fatal wound and another team member, York City Police Officer Kyle Pitts, was injured by the gunfire.

U.S. Attorney Dave Freed said there are indications a third officer may have been struck in his body armor but was not wounded.

"None of us has sufficient words to express our grief and sorrow," Freed said.

Officials said a team of about seven showed up at the woman's home before sunrise to arrest her on a charge of making terroristic threat with a weapon.

The woman, Shayla Lynette Towles Pierce, was being handcuffed on the first floor when gunfire came from the second floor, Freed said.

An unnamed man subsequently exited front of the home and began firing, Freed said. Hill and Pitts were able to get out the back of the building.

Hill died at a hospital. Authorities said Pitts required surgery but his injuries are not considered life-threatening. He is a 10-year veteran of the York City Police and has three children.

Freed said investigators are working to confirm the shooting suspect's identity and piece together the chaotic events.

Hill, who is survived by a wife and two children, was an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan before being hired by the marshal's service in 2006.

"Deputy Hill served the American people and the citizens of the community with courage," said U.S. Marshal Martin Pane.

Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse said a city police officer "bravely returned fire and critically injured the gunman."

"No words can adequately express the sadness we feel at this moment as we contemplate the loss of yet another law enforcement officer in the line of duty," Papenfuse said.

The shooting occurred less than 2 miles from the state Capitol, in a working class neighborhood of duplexes, single-family homes and commercial buildings.

The shooting occurred near where police shot and killed an Egyptian immigrant on Dec. 22 after he wounded a state trooper and shot at another officer near the Capitol. That man is believed to have acted alone.

