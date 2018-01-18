Louisville cut from list of potential Amazon HQ2 locations

Amazon released a list of 20 locations still in the running for HQ2 on Thursday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville was cut from the list of potential locations for Amazon’s second headquarters.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Amazon released the following list of 20 locations still in the running for HQ2 on Thursday:

Boston, MA

New York City, NY

Newark, NJ

Pittsburgh, PA

Philadelphia, PA

Montgomery County, MD

Washington D.C.

Raleigh, NC

Northern Virginia, VA

Atlanta, GA

Miami, FL

Austin, TX

Dallas, TX

Los Angeles, CA

Nashville, TN

Denver, CO

Chicago, IL

Indianapolis, IN

Columbus, OH

Toronto, ON

Amazon’s website states, “We expect to invest over $5 billion in construction and grow this second headquarters to include as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs.”

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.