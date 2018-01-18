Louisville cut from list of potential Amazon HQ2 locations - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Louisville cut from list of potential Amazon HQ2 locations

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Amazon released a list of 20 locations still in the running for HQ2 on Thursday. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Amazon released a list of 20 locations still in the running for HQ2 on Thursday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville was cut from the list of potential locations for Amazon’s second headquarters.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Amazon released the following list of 20 locations still in the running for HQ2 on Thursday:

  • Boston, MA
  • New York City, NY
  • Newark, NJ
  • Pittsburgh, PA
  • Philadelphia, PA
  • Montgomery County, MD
  • Washington D.C.
  • Raleigh, NC
  • Northern Virginia, VA
  • Atlanta, GA
  • Miami, FL
  • Austin, TX
  • Dallas, TX
  • Los Angeles, CA
  • Nashville, TN
  • Denver, CO
  • Chicago, IL
  • Indianapolis, IN
  • Columbus, OH
  • Toronto, ON

Amazon’s website states, “We expect to invest over $5 billion in construction and grow this second headquarters to include as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs.”

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly