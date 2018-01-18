Louisville cut from list of potential Amazon HQ2 locations, mayor responds

Amazon released a list of 20 locations still in the running for HQ2 on Thursday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville was cut from the list of potential locations for Amazon’s second headquarters.

Amazon released the following list of 20 locations still in the running for HQ2 on Thursday:

Boston, MA

New York City, NY

Newark, NJ

Pittsburgh, PA

Philadelphia, PA

Montgomery County, MD

Washington D.C.

Raleigh, NC

Northern Virginia, VA

Atlanta, GA

Miami, FL

Austin, TX

Dallas, TX

Los Angeles, CA

Nashville, TN

Denver, CO

Chicago, IL

Indianapolis, IN

Columbus, OH

Toronto, ON

Amazon’s website states, “We expect to invest over $5 billion in construction and grow this second headquarters to include as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs.”

A total of 238 cities sent in proposals, for the retail giant's second headquarters.

Louisville's bid was submitted by GLI and Louisville Forward, but the details were never made public.



Local businessman Rick Ashton, with Wakefield Real Estate, said if Louisville made the list it would have been a Cinderella story.

“I think seven of the cities on the list are state capitals. then we also had our national capital, Washington DC area. So all of them have major airports, major metropolitan areas, international airports you know uh higher employment base, higher population,” Ashton said.

Most of the cities have one other thing in common - a professional sports team. Austin, Texas is the only city on the list without one.

When asked about the cut, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer expressed his disappointment, but also said he was proud of the city's efforts.

"We're going to keep competing for the biggest projects out there, the smallest projects out there," Fischer said. "We're going to grow the local talent we have as well. We're just gonna do the best we can every day. We're going to continue to grow to momentum here we've got in our city."

Mayor Fischer also said Louisville will support all of it's surrounding cities that are still in the running.

