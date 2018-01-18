Suspect arrested, accused in two brutal attacks

Mranda Bello, 47, and a second suspect are in custody, accused of assaulting someone with a metal pipe Wednesday. (Source: Source: LMDC)

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A Clarksville man is facing multiple charges related to a pair of brutal attacks.

According to his arrest report, Bello struck the victim five to six times, causing a large laceration and a possible skull fracture on the victim.

It's not clear what prompted the altercation, or what the suspects' relationship is with the victim.

In a second incident, Bello is accused of forcing his way into a home with a gun and brass knuckles, then striking a woman in the face two times. He also tried to remove her from the home on Nelligan Way, but eventually left the scene before officers caught up with him.

