KSP: Suspect in officer-involved shooting charged with attempted murder of police officer

Detectives with the Spencer County Sheriff's Office have shed more light on what they say happened before an officer-involved shooting in Owensboro.

They say 46-year-old Edward Warriner Jr. stole a van in Evansville, then drove to Owensboro and tried to abduct a woman from a parking garage.

Less than an hour later, detectives say Warriner knocked on the door of a home State Route 66 in the Rockport area.

They say he told the woman who answered the door he was having car trouble, then kicked in the door and started choking her.

Detectives say a small child was in the home, which might have startled him to leave quickly.

They say he stole her phone, wallet, and car.

Detectives say Warriner then drove back to Owensboro.

That's when Kentucky State Police say an Owensboro Police officer tried to pull over the suspect, but he hit a parked car at Acme Plumbing and took off running.

They say he jumped into an Acme van and tried to ram the officer.

The officer fired shots but did not hit the suspect. She was able to get out of the way and was not hit by the van.

"He was not going to stop for that officer, and if it wasn't for her quick thinking, then she probably wouldn't be here or at least she would be hurt very badly," Trooper Corey King said.

OPD officers then took the suspect into custody on Pennbrooke Avenue.

Warriner has been charged with attempted murder to a police officer by KSP.

BREAKING: suspect in officer involved shooting, Edward A Warriner, has been charged with attempted murder to a police officer by the Kentucky State Police. — Katie Kapusta (@Katie14News) January 18, 2018

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.