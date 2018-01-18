Woman accused of setting fire inside apartment

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A woman is facing charges after a fire was set inside of an apartment building.

Holly Pitts was charged with arson after police said she set a fire inside of an occupied building in the Saddlebrook apartments, near Rockford Lane, around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the damage to the building was minor. No injuries were reported.

After Pitts was read her Miranda rights police said she admitted to starting the fire, according to an arrest report.

She was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with arson.

