Clarksville PD investigates one of its own following pursuit, arrest of suspect

In the body camera released by police, an officer is seen punching the suspect. (Source: Clarksville Police Dept.)

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A Clarksville police officer is under investigation amid allegations of excessive force following a pursuit.

Clarksville Police Department officials initiated the internal investigation after reviewing body-camera video showing Sunday's incident.

Police said the pursuit began in Clarksville and ended across the bridge in the Portland neighborhood. Investigators said that after the pursuit, the suspect ran from officers but was apprehended. Then, once in handcuffs, the suspect ran from officers yet again. Police caught up to him a second time.

The suspect was booked into LMDC as Raymond B. Smithers. Police found cocaine, heroin, meth, and pills on his person and provided pictures of the evidence. Smithers faces charges from drugs to resisting law enforcement.

Sergeant Jason Tackett is the officer in question and is on administrative leave during the investigation. In the body camera video released by police, the 12-year veteran struck Smithers before his arrest.

During an account of the incident, Tackett said he struck Smithers in the head because he believes he would have tried to escape a third time. Body camera video showed Tackett striking Smithers on the head while he is handcuffed and on the ground.

D'Shawn Johnson, the WAVE 3 News Safety and Security expert, said officers are trained to use the proper amount of force and nothing more.

"The tape doesn't show the whole part of the suspect's body," Johnson said. "He could have kicked or spit at the officer so it could have been something we are missing in that video."

Johnson also said a charge in the investigation could jeopardize the case against Smithers.

Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer said his department will not tolerate excessive force, and if his officer is charged he will face discipline or termination.

