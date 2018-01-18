Clarksville police investigate one of its own following pursuit, arrest of suspect

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A Clarksville police officer is under investigation amid allegations of excessive force following a pursuit.

Clarksville Police Department officials initiated the internal investigation after reviewing body-camera video showing Sunday's incident.

Police said the pursuit began in Clarksville and ended across the bridge in the Portland neighborhood. Investigators said that after the pursuit, the suspect ran from officers but was apprehended. Then, once in handcuffs, the suspect ran from officers yet again. Police caught up to him a second time.

That’s when the department says the alleged excessive force incident occurred. The department said the officer accused has not been involved in such an incident before.

WAVE 3 News is currently reviewing the body-camera video.

This story will be updated.

